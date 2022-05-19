We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Wellbeing
  4. Japan
  5. Komame Commons Community Center / Katsuhiro Miyamoto & Associates

Komame Commons Community Center / Katsuhiro Miyamoto & Associates

Save this project
Komame Commons Community Center / Katsuhiro Miyamoto & Associates

© Takumi Ota© Takumi Ota© Takumi Ota© Takumi Ota+ 20

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Wellbeing, Community, Community Center
Matsumoto, Japan
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Takumi Ota
© Takumi Ota

Text description provided by the architects. A project that involved seismic reinforcement and conversion of a concrete block apple orchard monitoring outhouse built by the client’s father-in-law into a common space with multiple functions such as after-school, elder care, and a consumers’ Co-op station.

Save this picture!
© Takumi Ota
© Takumi Ota
Save this picture!
Plans
Plans
Save this picture!
© Takumi Ota
© Takumi Ota
Save this picture!
© Takumi Ota
© Takumi Ota

The existing building skeleton and finishes that had been soaked in the memories of the whole family were intentionally left as “traces” without any modification. New elements such as seismic reinforcements were added on top of them to create a new scenery with the old and new materials.

Save this picture!
© Takumi Ota
© Takumi Ota
Save this picture!
Detail Section
Detail Section
Save this picture!
© Takumi Ota
© Takumi Ota

The RC, steel frame, roofing underlay, and fittings were constructed by local contractors while the interior furniture and painting were done by architecture students with the clients in the spirit of self-building.

Save this picture!
Diagram
Diagram
Save this picture!
© Takumi Ota
© Takumi Ota

Furthermore, the client and students are currently planning to self-building the surrounding landscape too.

Save this picture!
© Takumi Ota
© Takumi Ota

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Matsumoto, Nagano, Japan

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Katsuhiro Miyamoto & Associates
Office

Product

Steel

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHealthcare ArchitectureWellbeingPublic ArchitectureCommunityCommunity centerJapan
Cite: "Komame Commons Community Center / Katsuhiro Miyamoto & Associates" 19 May 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/982224/komame-commons-community-center-katsuhiro-miyamoto-and-associates> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream