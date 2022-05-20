We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Kindergarten
  4. Albania
  5. Lidhja e Prizrenit Kindergarden / StudioArch4

Lidhja e Prizrenit Kindergarden / StudioArch4

Save this project
Lidhja e Prizrenit Kindergarden / StudioArch4

© Besart Cani© Besart Cani© Besart Cani© Besart Cani+ 27

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Kindergarten
Paskuqan, Albania
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Besart Cani
© Besart Cani

“Lidhja e Prizrenit” kindergarten is located in Paskuqan, Kamëz, near Tirana River. After the earthquake of November 2019, the existing structure was beyond repair, so a new building was required to accommodate a growing number of children in the area. The new kindergarten serves 250 children between the ages of 2 and 6. The primary goal for this project was set on creating contemporary learning spaces that are easily adapted to different activities and in accordance with the specific age group that will use them.

Save this picture!
© Besart Cani
© Besart Cani
Save this picture!
Plan - Ground Floor
Plan - Ground Floor

Distinctive features of the project are the inner courtyard and the facade. Due to the fact that physical activity plays a crucial part in the healthy development of the children, the indoor courtyard was designed to create opportunities for the use of open spaces throughout the whole year, especially on cold and rainy days.

Save this picture!
© Besart Cani
© Besart Cani
Save this picture!
Section
Section
Save this picture!
© Besart Cani
© Besart Cani

This was achieved by designing a glass-covered atrium above the inner courtyard. Moreover, it allows natural light to enter the center of the building and offers flexibility in the functions of the space mainly for learning and performances.

Save this picture!
© Besart Cani
© Besart Cani

The facade consists of perforated metallic panels. The panels enable the required privacy, provide a soft light penetration, and visually differentiate the kindergarten from the surrounding buildings, providing a landmark for the area. The terrace of the building offers an open space that is easily controlled for games and activities. The outer courtyard provides ample space and greenery for the children to play and learn.

Save this picture!
© Besart Cani
© Besart Cani
Save this picture!
© Besart Cani
© Besart Cani

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Paskuqan, Albania

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Studioarch4
Office

Product

Steel

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsEducational ArchitectureKindergartenAlbania
Cite: "Lidhja e Prizrenit Kindergarden / StudioArch4" 20 May 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/982175/lidhja-e-prizrenit-kindergarden-studioarch4> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream