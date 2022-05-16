We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Folly in the Forest Pavilion / Bangkok Tokyo Architecture

Folly in the Forest Pavilion / Bangkok Tokyo Architecture

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Installations & Structures, Pavilion, Community
Chiang Mai, Thailand
Text description provided by the architects. Surrounded by tall trees, this semi-outdoor structure is a place for locals to relax and gather. On the weekends, it transforms into a market bustling with vendors. To create a place for such diversity, we aim to make architecture that is deeply connected to the context but simultaneously open and accessible; a juxtaposition of multiple perspectives and meaning.

Plan
Plan
Elevation
Elevation

The simple building consists of an inclined roof made of layered leaves supported by a steel pipe grid frame and elevated platforms. The leaves are collected from trees native to Northern Thailand and must be replaced every 4-5 years. For centuries, locals have been gathering these fallen leaves and using them to make utensils, roofs, and walls of their homes. This tradition helps prevent frequent forest fires during the dry season.

All parts of the building, including the structure, are constructed entirely by repetition of commonly found materials and are assembled by hand. Although seemingly temporary, the entire structure can be regeneratedby replacing individual parts and materials as needed. The opposing natural roof and industrial steel skeleton make the architecture both local and universal, allowing all things to co-exist and creating a space that is open to all.

Project location

Address:Chiang Mai, Mueang Chiang Mai District, Chiang Mai, Thailand

Bangkok Tokyo Architecture
ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInstallations & StructuresLandscape ArchitectureCultural ArchitectureMuseums & ExhibitPavilionPublic ArchitectureCommunityThailand
Cite: "Folly in the Forest Pavilion / Bangkok Tokyo Architecture" 16 May 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/981998/folly-in-the-forest-pavilion-bangkok-tokyo-architecture> ISSN 0719-8884

