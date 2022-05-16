We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Elementary & Middle School
  4. France
  5. School Complex in Guichainville / ACAU Architects

School Complex in Guichainville / ACAU Architects

Save this project
School Complex in Guichainville / ACAU Architects
Save this picture!
© Nicolas Da Silva Lucas
© Nicolas Da Silva Lucas

© Nicolas Da Silva Lucas© Nicolas Da Silva Lucas© Nicolas Da Silva Lucas© Nicolas Da Silva Lucas+ 24

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Elementary & Middle School
Guichainville, France
  • Architects: ACAU Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  630
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2021
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Nicolas Da Silva Lucas
  • Lead Architects : Flavien Blondel, Vincent Dubillot
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Nicolas Da Silva Lucas
© Nicolas Da Silva Lucas

Text description provided by the architects. The reconstruction project of the school canteen and the classrooms of the Guichainville municipal school takes its inspiration from the constructions close to the place.

Save this picture!
© Nicolas Da Silva Lucas
© Nicolas Da Silva Lucas
Save this picture!
© Nicolas Da Silva Lucas
© Nicolas Da Silva Lucas
Save this picture!
© Nicolas Da Silva Lucas
© Nicolas Da Silva Lucas

City made up of individual houses in subdivision; we have chosen to design buildings with two sides of roofs allowing the project to blend into the decor. In a contemporary way, we have treated the facades and the covers with a single material: the steel deck.

Save this picture!
© Nicolas Da Silva Lucas
© Nicolas Da Silva Lucas
Save this picture!
© Nicolas Da Silva Lucas
© Nicolas Da Silva Lucas

Designed in masonry and wooden frame, the restaurant offers a technical basement to install the technical organs so that they are not visible from the outside.

Save this picture!
© Nicolas Da Silva Lucas
© Nicolas Da Silva Lucas
Save this picture!
© Nicolas Da Silva Lucas
© Nicolas Da Silva Lucas

The specificity of the details makes it possible not to cover the building with a coping in the upper parts. This highlights the material as a decorative element cut in the simplest possible way. The waves of the steel deck play with the light reflecting off the sky.

Save this picture!
© Nicolas Da Silva Lucas
© Nicolas Da Silva Lucas

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:27930 Guichainville, France

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
ACAU Architects
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsEducational ArchitectureSchoolsElementary & Middle schoolFrance
Cite: "School Complex in Guichainville / ACAU Architects" 16 May 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/981953/school-complex-in-guichainville-acau-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream