School Complex in Guichainville / ACAU Architects

Text description provided by the architects. The reconstruction project of the school canteen and the classrooms of the Guichainville municipal school takes its inspiration from the constructions close to the place.

City made up of individual houses in subdivision; we have chosen to design buildings with two sides of roofs allowing the project to blend into the decor. In a contemporary way, we have treated the facades and the covers with a single material: the steel deck.

Designed in masonry and wooden frame, the restaurant offers a technical basement to install the technical organs so that they are not visible from the outside.

The specificity of the details makes it possible not to cover the building with a coping in the upper parts. This highlights the material as a decorative element cut in the simplest possible way. The waves of the steel deck play with the light reflecting off the sky.