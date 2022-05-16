We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Kindergarten
  4. Chile
  5. Puerto Varas School Kindergarten / LAGAR Arquitectos

Puerto Varas School Kindergarten / LAGAR Arquitectos

Save this project
Puerto Varas School Kindergarten / LAGAR Arquitectos

© Andrés Laborde© Andrés Laborde© Nico Saieh© Nico Saieh+ 32

  • Curated by Agustina Coulleri
Kindergarten
Puerto Varas, Chile
  • Architects: LAGAR Arquitectos
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  2922
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2020
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Nico Saieh, Andrés Laborde
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  Comercial Arratia, Forbo, Maderas Laminadas, Rothoblass
  • Landscape : Los Huealves
  • Sanitary Project : Reinaldo Cerna
  • Electrical Project : Serviin
  • Climate Project : Ferrosur
  • Engineering : Jorge Dominguez
  • Contractor : Cerro Moreno
  • City : Puerto Varas
  • Country : Chile
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Andrés Laborde
© Andrés Laborde

Text description provided by the architects. The Puerto Varas School was created in 1996, located on the outskirts of the city of the same name, on an elevated place, with hills and wide views of the fields, (on the horizon the Andes Mountain range, and below the city of Puerto Varas). Over the years it was surrounded by new real estate housing and equipment projects. However, it remains in its formative seal, the experience of living immersed in its macro context, aware of the community, the climate, and the nature that surrounds it.

Save this picture!
© Nico Saieh
© Nico Saieh
Save this picture!
© Nico Saieh
© Nico Saieh
Save this picture!
© Nico Saieh
© Nico Saieh

The project is driven by the concept "all spaces educate", from the heart of the classrooms, the play yard, the bathrooms, and of course the gardens and playing areas; in each place, we have the opportunity to educate and learn something new. The building was to cover the entire preschool cycle of the College (students, boys, and girls from 3 to 8 years), then the eastern sector, where there was a group of eucalyptus and other introduced trees that were going to be exchanged for native species, was chosen to receive the building. Given the size and the difference in level, it was necessary to "fold" the building, alternating contained and open courtyards, in addition to preserving the grain of the existing buildings. 

Save this picture!
© Nico Saieh
© Nico Saieh
Save this picture!
© Nico Saieh
© Nico Saieh
Save this picture!
Plan - Ground floor
Plan - Ground floor
Save this picture!
Secciones A y B
Secciones A y B
Save this picture!
© Nico Saieh
© Nico Saieh
Save this picture!
© Nico Saieh
© Nico Saieh

The program is organized around two large covered patios that take notice of the hill on which they are located. The classrooms, all similar but different, surround these patios to the east, taking advantage of the morning sun and the views of a natural landscape. This is the stage of discovering, the patios zigzag, generating corners of small groups connected to the large spaces, the stairs are transformed into benches, and the universal accessibility ramps into playing areas. Thus, from the access to the building to the last courtyard, you descend more than 4 meters where the children travel and discover every day. On the contrary, the sky of the building is a large continuous and horizontal mantle, which contrasts with the ground accentuating this difference in height. The classrooms were carefully designed, (2.7m2 per child) and are lined inside, in grooved plywood panels to absorb noise and withstand the constant action and movement of all children's activities. 

Save this picture!
© Nico Saieh
© Nico Saieh
Save this picture!
© Andrés Laborde
© Andrés Laborde

Two lighting systems were combined to generate different atmospheres depending on the work carried out. At the same time, all the rooms have an extension to the outdoor garden, next to this door the boots and capes are kept to work outdoors throughout the year. The classrooms share a bathroom for emergencies and in the yards, the sinks surround a planter to raise awareness of the cycle and water care. The same idea is used in the access area, where you can see how the rainwater coming from the roof is carried through a pilar, and poured into a shallow fountain, to become part of the waterway, that travels through the school’s garden.

Save this picture!
Axo despiece
Axo despiece

The furniture in the classrooms was also designed to generate autonomy from the storage of materials to the washing of items and recycling. Regarding the materials, the radiars and walls are made of reinforced concrete, and the roof has a laminated wood structure and insulated Isopol panels. The same ones that cover the perimeter of the building. The floor is an acoustic vinyl folder of FORBO, SARLON RESIN color KIWI and the sky consists of an RF cardboard plasterboard, sound-absorbent foam, and a 2x1" pine palisade. The outdoor landscaping presents the trunks of the eucalyptus as an assemble game circuit, garden drawers, and orchards in the east, in the west, the ground was "corrugated" generating new hills for the spontaneous and collaborative play of the children. 

Save this picture!
© Nico Saieh
© Nico Saieh

It is a building that explores spatial diversity as a result of topography and the program, without a user’s manual, allows children to invent unthinkable ways of living and playing. In addition, it has a nutrition workshop and other trades that are for the use of all the students of the school, as well as its rooms and open spaces, are also designed for evening use, hosting talks and workshops that the school teaches to the entire community, thus providing a space for growth and development not only for its students but for all those who live with the school community.

Save this picture!
© Nico Saieh
© Nico Saieh

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Puerto Varas, Los Lagos, Chile

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
LAGAR Arquitectos
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsEducational ArchitectureKindergartenChile
Cite: "Puerto Varas School Kindergarten / LAGAR Arquitectos" [Preescolar para el colegio Puerto Varas / LAGAR Arquitectos] 16 May 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/981951/puerto-varas-school-kindergarten-lagar-arquitectos> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream