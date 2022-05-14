We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Belgium
  5. Nathos House / Edouard Brunet + François Martens

Nathos House / Edouard Brunet + François Martens

Save this project
Nathos House / Edouard Brunet + François Martens

© Maxime Vermeulen© Maxime Vermeulen© Maxime Vermeulen© Maxime Vermeulen+ 31

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Brussels, Belgium
  • Architects: Edouard Brunet, François Martens
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  460
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Maxime Vermeulen
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  Sto, Reynaers
  • General Constructors : TS CONSTRUCT, Jadeco Outside, Jean-François Ruelle
  • Steelwork : ECOVITRE sprl
  • Interior Woodwork : Rost
  • Stability Engineer : JZH & Partners
  • City : Brussels
  • Country : Belgium
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Maxime Vermeulen
© Maxime Vermeulen

Text description provided by the architects. Located in a residential area on the outskirts of Brussels, this new house was designed to blend in discreetly while asserting its contemporary character. It is partially hidden behind the vegetation that has been preserved and is characterized by a very horizontal volumetry. A suspended volume ornates the front facade in which only a large bay window in the corner creates an interaction between the interior and the street. The large horizontal stone walls anchor the house to the land, ensure the privacy of the ground floor and allow to give a sequence to the entrance of the house. They also contrast with the more refined and white architecture of the rest of the house.

Save this picture!
© Maxime Vermeulen
© Maxime Vermeulen
Save this picture!
© Maxime Vermeulen
© Maxime Vermeulen

Several visual axes are gradually revealed. They stage the main architectural elements: the front patio visible from the entrance, the monumental staircase that is discovered later, and the interior bathed in light that fully opens to the garden. These visual axes extend outwards, especially the one on the first floor which opens up a beautiful perspective towards a street that faces it at the front.

Save this picture!
© Maxime Vermeulen
© Maxime Vermeulen
Save this picture!
© Maxime Vermeulen
© Maxime Vermeulen

These visual and circulation axes are present everywhere. They give a view of the house in all its length. They also accentuate the impression of space and reveal the great fluidity between the interior spaces. These open one into another and the double height connects the living rooms on the ground floor with the multipurpose spaces on the first floor. These spaces are bathed in sunlight because they benefit from a multitude of light sources, including a zenithal one above the staircase. The staircase is one of the masterpieces of this house. Its curved and supple forms dress and characterize the space.

Save this picture!
Diagram 1
Diagram 1
Save this picture!
Diagram 2
Diagram 2
Save this picture!
Diagram 3
Diagram 3

Thanks to its L shape, the house benefits from the sun throughout the day and is very bright. In the afternoon, the sun begins to shine through the front façade. It is then through the patio that the sun comes to illuminate the interior while ensuring the intimacy of the inhabitants thanks to the large stone walls. This patio constitutes a sort of proximity garden in contrast with the large openings that make the wooded environment a background to daily life. This house is indeed characterized by very large floor-to-ceiling windows that occupy almost the entire rear facades on the ground floor. The largest window measures 535cm x 270cm. To prevent overheating, these windows are equipped with solar filters.

Save this picture!
© Maxime Vermeulen
© Maxime Vermeulen
Save this picture!
© Maxime Vermeulen
© Maxime Vermeulen

The details of the structural glazing, specifically developed by the architects for this project, make the frames disappear, offering a fully open and unobstructed view from the interior. These unique details are technically complex and give finesse and elegance to the facades. On the upper floor, views and light are dissociated from the ventilation. Thus the glazed parts are fixed and the opening frames are opaque. This allows to free the views on the outside from any technical contingency.

Save this picture!
© Maxime Vermeulen
© Maxime Vermeulen
Save this picture!
© Maxime Vermeulen
© Maxime Vermeulen

The load-bearing elements (walls and floors) were made of solid wood (CLT) and metal. This allowed to limit the weight of the construction and thus to reduce the foundations and the sections of the metal posts. The impression of lightness of the whole is thus reinforced. The solid wood walls are also structurally interesting to create the cantilever of the entrance and allow to restrict the carbon footprint of this new construction.

Save this picture!
© Maxime Vermeulen
© Maxime Vermeulen

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Edouard Brunet
Office
François Martens
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesBelgium
Cite: "Nathos House / Edouard Brunet + François Martens" 14 May 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/981896/nathos-house-edouard-brunet-plus-francois-martens> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream