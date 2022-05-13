OMA/Jason Long Unveils The Perigon Residential Tower in Miami Beach

Save this picture! Courtesy of OMA and Binyan Studios

Led by Partner Jason Long, OMA have unveiled the design of a 17-storey residential tower in Miami’s Mid Beach neighborhood. Dubbed The Perigon, the project is designed as a series of towers rotated to orient views away from neighbors and towards the Atlantic Ocean and Biscayne Bay. The towers are merged and lifted 45-feet above the flood line to form a singular structure that responds to the potential for panoramic views and liberate the ground-plane.

+ 15

Situated at a rare section of Miami Beach that spans from Indian Creek to the Atlantic Ocean, The Perigon is defined by its unique site and the potential of dual-waterfront living. Its juxtaposition is highlighted by a subtle contrast in shape between the towers, merging organic with orthogonal to translate Miami Beach's unique duality of nature and urban density. The building’s façade is ornamented with curved and straight terraces to subtly emphasize the smaller “towers” and create a sense of rhythm.

Save this picture! Courtesy of OMA and Luxigon

The project is designed as a response to the typical residential developments in Miami Beach, which "turn their backs" to pedestrians and drivers along the island’s main boulevard, resulting in urban walls that block off views and access to the ocean for the rest of the city. At the base, the "bundle of towers" is carved to create an entry along the main avenue, as well as provide shaded exterior amenities facing the beachfront. The top of the building cascades down towards the city and the ocean, mirroring the lifted underside. Yusef Ali Dennis, OMA Associate explains that “by lifting the building’s ends 45-feet above the flood line, we create a porous site that invites views from the city to the ocean while also providing moments of seclusion for residents".

The site is further defined by paths that mimic the geometries of the tower. A braid-like circulation outlines amenity spaces and creates small pockets of gardens and water fixtures within a lush landscape. Within the interlocked towers, 82 units feature floor-to-ceiling windows and broad terraces, offering tenants with "the intimacy of single family villas with the vistas of high-rise living".

Save this picture! Courtesy of OMA and Binyan Studios

Save this picture! Courtesy of OMA and Binyan Studios

The project is a joint venture between Mast Capital and Starwood Capital Group. It is designed by Partner Jason Long, Associate Yusef Ali Dennis and OMA New York, with ODP Architects (Executive Architect), Gustafson Porter+Bowman (Landscape Architect), Architectural Alliance Landscape (Executive Architect, Landscape), and Tara Bernerd & Partners (Interior Design). Construction is scheduled to begin in November 2022 and is expected to complete in 2025. The project will obtain LEED Gold certification once completed.