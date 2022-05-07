We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Schools
  4. United Kingdom
  5. N Family Club Nursery Schools / Kennedy Woods

N Family Club Nursery Schools / Kennedy Woods

Save this project
N Family Club Nursery Schools / Kennedy Woods

© Taran Wilkhu© Taran Wilkhu© Taran Wilkhu© Taran Wilkhu+ 25

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Schools
London, United Kingdom
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Taran Wilkhu
© Taran Wilkhu

Text description provided by the architects. As the exclusive design partner for early years learning brand N Family Club, Kennedy Woods has launched 20 new nursery schools throughout London and the southeast. A whole-environment design strategy, which includes architecture, interiors, bespoke furniture, and joinery, is helping N Family Club transform early years education.

Save this picture!
© Taran Wilkhu
© Taran Wilkhu

With every assessed nursery having received an Ofsted “Outstanding” rating, N has just topped the Nursery Chains 2022 Ofsted leaderboard. This demonstrates the value of a user-centered design approach.

Save this picture!
© Taran Wilkhu
© Taran Wilkhu

Conversations with children, parents, teachers, and staff resulted in a design blueprint that has generated economies of scale and consistent brand identity. The design process, based on user research and close collaboration with NFC, uncovers opportunities to do things differently. It clarifies the needs of people being designed for, sparking innovative ideas that will work in practice.

Save this picture!
© Taran Wilkhu
© Taran Wilkhu
Save this picture!
© Taran Wilkhu
© Taran Wilkhu

In each project, Kennedy Woods celebrates the unique features of the existing host buildings, which have included churches, art galleries, offices, and townhouses. Through extensions, layout reorganizations, and new connections, the character of the original structures is drawn out, while creating inspiring spaces for small students to learn. 

Save this picture!
© Taran Wilkhu
© Taran Wilkhu

These considerations of user experience and interaction alongside playful formal expression are a consistent feature of Kennedy Woods' design approach.

Save this picture!
© Taran Wilkhu
© Taran Wilkhu

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:London, United Kingdom

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Kennedy Woods
Office

Product

Wood

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsEducational ArchitectureSchoolsUnited Kingdom
Cite: "N Family Club Nursery Schools / Kennedy Woods" 07 May 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/981330/n-family-club-nursery-schools-kennedy-woods> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream