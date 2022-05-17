We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

50 Avenue Montaigne Transformation / FRESH Architectures

50 Avenue Montaigne Transformation / FRESH Architectures
© Frédéric DELANGLE
Office Buildings, Refurbishment
Paris, France
© Frédéric DELANGLE
Text description provided by the architects. The rehabilitation of 50 avenue Montaigne is part of a global reflection on the sustainable city, including the transformation of the existing building and its adaptation to societal issues, whether functional or environmental. The construction of the city itself must be considered in a long-term vision of environmental improvement and user well-being. By revealing the essence of 50 Montaigne, by enhancing it, we give it the opportunity to be part of a contemporary dynamic, by adapting it to the uses of its time and those of tomorrow.

© Frédéric DELANGLE
On the Avenue Montaigne side, the neoclassical façade of the private mansion built at the end of the 19th century gives little or no indication of the contemporary building on the courtyard side, as the elevations of the sixth and seventh floors above the historic building are set back from the façade. The restoration and upgrading of this historic part of the building complex ensure its durability and have given it back its full lustre.

© Frédéric DELANGLE
© Frédéric DELANGLE
© Frédéric DELANGLE
The volumetric rewriting of the building has made it possible to re-establish coherence between the architectures of different periods, both within the building itself and from the point of view of its integration into the neighborhood and its architectural diversity. The glass facades of the impasse d'Antin and the heart of the block also contribute to the architectural porosity of the whole: the mirror effect of the glass allows the building to integrate perfectly with the surrounding urban landscape, which it reflects. Here again, FRESH Architectures has chosen to propose a building that will stand the test of time, thanks to elegant and frugal architecture, whose sobriety increases its timelessness within the François 1er district.

Roof Plan
Roof Plan
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan

FRESH architectures wanted to treat the roof as a fifth façade, and to make it not only planted but also accessible to users, offering them a 360° view of the capital: the removal of the cooling units, which had become obsolete with the switch to urban heating, made it possible to free up 1,000 m² of the roof for planting. In total, more than 1,800 m² of outdoor space, much of it planted and accessible from every floor, is available to the building's users, while ultimately contributing to the enrichment of biodiversity in the heart of the city.

© Frédéric DELANGLE
© Frédéric DELANGLE
© Frédéric DELANGLE
© Frédéric DELANGLE
Elevation
Elevation

In addition, the search for natural light, thanks to the volumetric redefinition of the existing building, has made it possible to optimize sunlight on all floors.

© Frédéric DELANGLE
© Frédéric DELANGLE

From a design point of view, it was necessary to rethink the volumes, to simplify their legibility and their flexibility of use, in order to create a workspace centered on people, conducive to social links, innovation, and well-being. To make 50 Montaigne a building that encourages emulation and productivity, allowing ideas to meet and confront each other in inspiring spaces.

© Frédéric DELANGLE
© Frédéric DELANGLE

Address:50 Av. Montaigne, 75008 Paris, France

FRESH Architectures
Glass

Office Buildings, Refurbishment, France
