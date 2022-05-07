We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  5. For All Things Good Restaurant / commoncraft

© Andrew Fu© Andrew Fu© Andrew Fu© Andrew Fu+ 17

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Restaurant, Coffee Shop
Brooklyn, United States
  • Architects: commoncraft
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  750 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Andrew Fu
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  Article Furniture, Cle Tile, New Works, Arauco, Backdrop, Buddy Rhodes, George and Willy, Lauzon
  • Architectural and Interior Design : Tony-Saba Shiber, Zach Cohen
  • General Contractor  : Ying Zhang
  • Graphic Designer : Konstantina Gavalas
  • Concrete Fabricator : Gregory MacAvoy, Colin Bradley
  • Client : For All Things Good (Matt Diaz)
  • City : Brooklyn
  • Country : United States
More SpecsLess Specs
© Andrew Fu
Text description provided by the architects. Prominently located on the corner of Havemeyer & Grand Streets in South Williamsburg, commoncraft’s second collaboration with For All Things Good plays off many of the design concepts originally developed at the Bed-Stuy location.  Guests are greeted by a muted color palette, composed of a careful balance of warm woods and natural tones. 

© Andrew Fu
© Andrew Fu
Axonometric View
Axonometric View

Pops of color are then selectively introduced, animating the bar and larger dining area.  The original tin ceiling, previously buried within a cluttered ceiling plenum, is exposed and refinished, blending old and new. 

© Andrew Fu
The bright red, sinewy concrete countertop breaks free from the terracotta-clad base upon which it is perched, engaging the storefront and creating a dialogue between passersby and diners seated along the bar. 

© Andrew Fu
Plan
Plan

Colorful blue bistro tables & coral chairs bask in the warm sunlight entering through the full-height glazing.  The plywood wall along the rear of the space acts as both a backdrop and unifying element, accommodating a number of unique programming features as it travels through the café.

© Andrew Fu
Address:314 Grand St, Brooklyn, NY 11211, United States

commoncraft
