For All Things Good Restaurant / commoncraft

-
Architects: commoncraft
- Area : 750 ft²
- Year : 2022
-
Photographs :Andrew Fu
-
Manufacturers : Article Furniture, Cle Tile, New Works, Arauco, Backdrop, Buddy Rhodes, George and Willy, Lauzon
-
Architectural and Interior Design : Tony-Saba Shiber, Zach Cohen
- General Contractor : Ying Zhang
- Graphic Designer : Konstantina Gavalas
- Concrete Fabricator : Gregory MacAvoy, Colin Bradley
- Client : For All Things Good (Matt Diaz)
- City : Brooklyn
- Country : United States
Text description provided by the architects. Prominently located on the corner of Havemeyer & Grand Streets in South Williamsburg, commoncraft’s second collaboration with For All Things Good plays off many of the design concepts originally developed at the Bed-Stuy location. Guests are greeted by a muted color palette, composed of a careful balance of warm woods and natural tones.
Pops of color are then selectively introduced, animating the bar and larger dining area. The original tin ceiling, previously buried within a cluttered ceiling plenum, is exposed and refinished, blending old and new.
The bright red, sinewy concrete countertop breaks free from the terracotta-clad base upon which it is perched, engaging the storefront and creating a dialogue between passersby and diners seated along the bar.
Colorful blue bistro tables & coral chairs bask in the warm sunlight entering through the full-height glazing. The plywood wall along the rear of the space acts as both a backdrop and unifying element, accommodating a number of unique programming features as it travels through the café.