For All Things Good Restaurant / commoncraft

+ 17

General Contractor : Ying Zhang

Graphic Designer : Konstantina Gavalas

Concrete Fabricator : Gregory MacAvoy, Colin Bradley

Client : For All Things Good (Matt Diaz)

City : Brooklyn

Country : United States

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Prominently located on the corner of Havemeyer & Grand Streets in South Williamsburg, commoncraft’s second collaboration with For All Things Good plays off many of the design concepts originally developed at the Bed-Stuy location. Guests are greeted by a muted color palette, composed of a careful balance of warm woods and natural tones.

Pops of color are then selectively introduced, animating the bar and larger dining area. The original tin ceiling, previously buried within a cluttered ceiling plenum, is exposed and refinished, blending old and new.

The bright red, sinewy concrete countertop breaks free from the terracotta-clad base upon which it is perched, engaging the storefront and creating a dialogue between passersby and diners seated along the bar.

Colorful blue bistro tables & coral chairs bask in the warm sunlight entering through the full-height glazing. The plywood wall along the rear of the space acts as both a backdrop and unifying element, accommodating a number of unique programming features as it travels through the café.