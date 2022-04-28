We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Aquarium House / NAO IWANARI Architecture

Aquarium House / NAO IWANARI Architecture

© Satoshi Shigeta

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Yokohama, Japan
  • Architect : Jun Itano
  • Structure Engineers : Tatsumi Terado
  • City : Yokohama
  • Country : Japan
© Satoshi Shigeta
Text description provided by the architects. Looking at the aquarium that reproduces the inside of the sea through the glass, wide-open areas, shades of rocks and plants, cave-like holes, etc. Places with various properties are mixed in an unseparated space. It opens towards the surface of the water at the top and brightens, the fish come and go on each level while performing activities suitable for the place.

© Satoshi Shigeta
Plan - First Floor
© Satoshi Shigeta
An urban dwelling that requires multiple layers to be established. If we can develop such a space as underwater, I thought it would be possible to create a spacious place to live without feeling cramped.

© Satoshi Shigeta
Section
When you put yourself inside the actual building, it looks like underwater Spaces in each layer with different properties are connected without breaks, when I was invited by the light that shines from the top to the bottom and went up, it reaches a semi-external space surrounded by walls on all four sides and only the upper part is open.

© Satoshi Shigeta
The upper end of the wall opened above it is like the surface of the water looking up from the water. Feel like you are in the most open zone. It is a residential building that gets closer to the outside as it gets farther from the ground.

© Satoshi Shigeta
Project gallery

About this office
NAO IWANARI Architecture
Office
Cite: "Aquarium House / NAO IWANARI Architecture" 28 Apr 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/981007/aquarium-house-nao-iwanari-architecture> ISSN 0719-8884
