Why Bespoke Display Cases are Important in Museums

Museums play a key role in the preservation and dissemination of culture and knowledge. They can exhibit works of art, documents, photographs, historical artifacts or even plants and trees. Although today there are entirely virtual exhibition spaces, the primary functions of traditional museums are the conservation and protection of objects, which are invaluable due to their historical relevance or market value. From simple “Do not touch” signs to tape, security guards, or glass displays, each object receives a type of protection that is in accordance to its needs. These types of protection, in turn, must consider both the safety of the object, whilst also allowing for its appreciation and conservation, creating a controlled environment for the exposed object that preserves it indefinitely.

Goppion is a company that engineers and manufactures exhibition cases to provide the most appropriate solutions for the proper conservation and protection of objects. Its portfolio includes some of the most famous artistic and cultural treasures in the world, including the Mona Lisa, the Crown Jewels of England and the Dead Sea Scrolls. The company recently worked on the renovation of the Stephen A. Schwarzman Building, part of The New York Public Library, where unique display cases were developed for exclusive documents and historical items of significant importance to the country.

Among the several changes included in the renovation–developed by the Dutch architecture office Mecanoo and Beyer Belle Belle, based in New York–is a large new permanent exhibition, intended to show the most significant literary and historical pieces of the library's collection, entitled TREASURES. Invaluable items such as the Declaration of Independence, written by Thomas Jefferson himself, George Washington’s handwritten Farewell Address, and a handwritten copy of the Bill of Rights, among several others are on display here. Goppion designed, produced and installed 21 conservation display cases especially for this exhibition. Four of these are huge wall cases, for which a special rigging plan was developed to carefully move the large glass doors into the building using special tools and cranes. All are equipped with special LED lighting systems as well as a forced air circulation system to improve passive moisture control.

Large tilt & slide double-doored display cases (4.5 mt width), openable on both sides simultaneously, occupy the center of the gallery. The engineering is bespoke and extremely precise due to the dimensions of the cases and the challenging opening system. Goppion has developed patented solutions in order to resolve various technical challenges that are inherent to this type of product. For example, the cover glass tops of display cases, which are flat, large plates, tend to distort downwards, often making it difficult to open the display cases. In order to improve this, the company developed a pre-stressed tensioner for the top, based on the concept of the sliding stay. Another example is the solution created to replace the hygroscopic material (silica gel which absorbs moisture), through a type of drawer that is placed under the deck and in contact with the display area, improving the efficiency of the material and avoiding risks to the objects. Lastly, in the case of display cases with separate climate-controlled chambers, the innovative solution designed by Goppion consists of a device placed on the edge of the display box that generates directional or laminar air flows with specific characteristics, projecting the air in the desired direction.

Because of the demanding requirements of these types of projects, Goppion develops each display case exclusively for the project at hand, studying the unique demands of conservation and safety for each object, as well as the lighting needs according to the space. In addition, it carefully details how to install and maintain each display case. Extreme caution is taken for each case to be as sober as possible, without visible fittings or connectors that may take attention away from the object on display.

Pure+Applied was the architectural studio in charge of the exhibition design of TREASURES, in the Polonsky Exhibition of the New York Public Library. According to them, “Goppion’s work fulfilled our ambition of simultaneously harmonizing with the historic gallery and introducing some level of dynamism into the visitor experience—achieving displays that not only ‘fit’ within the space, but also expand its possibilities. The case interiors allow for flexibility for future rotations, giving the exhibitions team the chance to rethink topics and displays and to make changes with ease.” In their experience, “Goppion’s commitment to working in close collaboration with their clients and design teams—and to maintaining the highest standards while engaging in flexible, creative, and nimble thinking across the design process—exactly suited them to the needs of this project. In planning for a permanent treasures exhibition that would be on view for 75 years, Goppion offered a range of customized possibilities that would serve visitors while standing the test of time.”