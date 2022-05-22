We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Gambetta Apartment / Jean Benoît Vétillard Architecture

Gambetta Apartment / Jean Benoît Vétillard Architecture

© Giaime Meloni

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Renovation, Apartment Interiors
Paris, France
  • Architects: Jean Benoît Vétillard Architecture
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  100
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Giaime Meloni
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  Atelier Anton, Atelier FrFr, Seats please
  • Lead Architects : Jean-Benoît Vétillard, Bojana Popovic
© Giaime Meloni
© Giaime Meloni
© Giaime Meloni
© Giaime Meloni

Text description provided by the architects. Combining added forms and existing geometries, sculpting sequences, amplifies the pre-existing theatrical character. The composition of this 100 square meters Haussmannian flat, whose rooms are mostly devoid of corners, the walls curved, covered with moldings, and some doors hidden, was the fundamental inspiration for this architectural renovation project. The original plan is enlarged, and the lines of force are extended.

© Giaime Meloni
© Giaime Meloni
© Giaime Meloni
© Giaime Meloni

The new composition is made of depths of field. So many backstage and stage spaces, more than serving spaces / served spaces. This new organization of domestic spaces is constructed by the punctual positioning of multifunctional furniture in oiled okoume wood and brushed aluminum.

Axonometry
Axonometry

The front of the kitchen hides the access to the child's bedroom, the bow window gives its shape to a modular tatami, the living room houses a large library, but also the parental bedroom, round by geometric mirror...

© Giaime Meloni
© Giaime Meloni
© Giaime Meloni
© Giaime Meloni

The advantage of this design is that it does not alter the original structure, which remains unchanged. In their original material, the light of the Boulevard Gambetta, the white stucco, and the oak parquet floors have reappeared.

© Giaime Meloni
© Giaime Meloni

Address:Paris, France

Jean Benoît Vétillard Architecture
