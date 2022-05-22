Gambetta Apartment / Jean Benoît Vétillard Architecture

+ 19

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Combining added forms and existing geometries, sculpting sequences, amplifies the pre-existing theatrical character. The composition of this 100 square meters Haussmannian flat, whose rooms are mostly devoid of corners, the walls curved, covered with moldings, and some doors hidden, was the fundamental inspiration for this architectural renovation project. The original plan is enlarged, and the lines of force are extended.

The new composition is made of depths of field. So many backstage and stage spaces, more than serving spaces / served spaces. This new organization of domestic spaces is constructed by the punctual positioning of multifunctional furniture in oiled okoume wood and brushed aluminum.

The front of the kitchen hides the access to the child's bedroom, the bow window gives its shape to a modular tatami, the living room houses a large library, but also the parental bedroom, round by geometric mirror...

The advantage of this design is that it does not alter the original structure, which remains unchanged. In their original material, the light of the Boulevard Gambetta, the white stucco, and the oak parquet floors have reappeared.