Residence 57 / Hadivincent Architects

Houses • Jakarta, Indonesia Architects: Hadivincent Architects

Area Area of this architecture project Area : 380 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year : 2021

Photographs Photographs : KIE

Manufacturers: Dulux, ETHNICRAFT, Simon, Toto, Beranda, Corian, Dows, Nurco, ROMAN, Tmac

Lead Architects : Hadi Vincent, Dion Pradipta

City : Jakarta

Country : Indonesia

Text description provided by the architects. Located in South Jakarta, Residence 57 is a merge of two rectangular masses, which compliments the irregular shape of the lot where it is situated. With a 380 sqm building area, the house is designed in tropical style, accentuating modern minimalistic architecture by using only three types of materials, which are solid wood, natural stone, and concrete.

The second floor of the structure is emphasized by two masses that each have a different orientation. Both masses are highlighted further with the amphitheater stair, which separates the building in terms of its form, but at the same time connects both masses in terms of functionality.

That being said, the amphitheater is becoming the focal point of Residence 57. This building has all of its wood louvers’ grid parallel to one of the building’s masses, hence at the convergence point, they create a harmonious connection between both masses.