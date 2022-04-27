We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  Residence 57 / Hadivincent Architects

Residence 57 / Hadivincent Architects

Residence 57 / Hadivincent Architects

© KIE© KIE© KIE© KIE+ 19

  Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Jakarta, Indonesia
  Architects: Hadivincent Architects
  Area: 380
  Year: 2021
  Photographs
    Photographs: KIE
  Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Dulux, ETHNICRAFT, Simon, Toto, Beranda, Corian, Dows, Nurco, ROMAN, Tmac
  Lead Architects: Hadi Vincent, Dion Pradipta
© KIE
© KIE

Text description provided by the architects. Located in South Jakarta, Residence 57 is a merge of two rectangular masses, which compliments the irregular shape of the lot where it is situated. With a 380 sqm building area, the house is designed in tropical style, accentuating modern minimalistic architecture by using only three types of materials, which are solid wood, natural stone, and concrete.

© KIE
© KIE
Plan - Ground Floor
© KIE
© KIE

The second floor of the structure is emphasized by two masses that each have a different orientation. Both masses are highlighted further with the amphitheater stair, which separates the building in terms of its form, but at the same time connects both masses in terms of functionality.

© KIE
© KIE
Elevation A-A
© KIE
© KIE

That being said, the amphitheater is becoming the focal point of Residence 57. This building has all of its wood louvers’ grid parallel to one of the building’s masses, hence at the convergence point, they create a harmonious connection between both masses.

© KIE
© KIE

Hadivincent Architects
Wood

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesIndonesia
Cite: "Residence 57 / Hadivincent Architects" 27 Apr 2022. ArchDaily.
