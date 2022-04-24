We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Research Center
  4. Turkey
  5. METU Research Center / EAA - Emre Arolat Architecture

METU Research Center / EAA - Emre Arolat Architecture

© Thomas Mayer

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Research Center
Ankara, Turkey
© Thomas Mayer
Text description provided by the architects. The Middle East Technical University (METU) is one of the oldest and most prestigious Turkish universities. Research is one of the most important activities of the institution. This project was conceived with the plan to unite twenty-three existing research facilities sponsored by the university in a single complex, increasing interaction amongst those involved.

© Thomas Mayer
Ground floor plan
© Thomas Mayer
An atrium at the center of the space serves as a meeting area. Aside from research laboratories, classrooms, meeting rooms, and conference spaces are part of the 26,500-square-meter (285,243-square-foot) project. The new research center was conceived to be part of a complex that includes the university campus and a techno park.

© Thomas Mayer
Section 1
© Thomas Mayer
An alley that includes “follies” intended to be used as teahouses or cafés passes over the ring road that separates the techno park from the campus and connects both with the new METU Research Center.

© Thomas Mayer
Project location

Address:Ankara, Turkey

EAA - Emre Arolat Architecture
Products

SteelConcrete

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResearch centerEducational ArchitectureTurkey
Cite: "METU Research Center / EAA - Emre Arolat Architecture" 24 Apr 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/980651/metu-research-center-eaa-emre-arolat-architecture> ISSN 0719-8884
