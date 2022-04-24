House in Roldan / Leo Rota

+ 18

Houses • Architects: Leo Rota

Area : 1410 ft²

Year : 2022

Photographs : Gustavo Frittegotto, Leo Rota

Text description provided by the architects. The project is located in a new neighborhood where until not so long ago it was only countryside. Like several of these new developments in the area, the place was defined by having practically no trees in sight. So, when we bought it, it was curious to find a small wild tree planted by the wind.

Therefore, the project emerged from dreaming about the idea that this tree would form part of the life of the house.

This project, like the first buildings on the plains, is designed with a single-slope metallic roof, a mostly blind facade facing the street, and a lower back facade, generating an intimate scale.

The surface of the house is divided into two worlds. The rest area, of small dimensions, is located towards the street, while the social areas, with larger surfaces and where most of the daily life takes place, are located at the back, looking for views towards the orientation with greater visual depth.

The project occupies the most possible width of the site to be compact and thereby leave as much free space as possible for the rear courtyard. The roof is cut out in the area where the tree is located, leaving plenty of air and space for it to grow. In this way the construction protects it from the strong winds from the south and leaves the north free, ensuring as much sunlight as possible thanks to its geometry.