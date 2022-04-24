We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

House in Roldan / Leo Rota

House in Roldan / Leo Rota

© Leo Rota© Leo Rota© Gustavo Frittegotto© Gustavo Frittegotto+ 18

  • Curated by Agustina Coulleri
Houses
  • Architects: Leo Rota
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  1410 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Gustavo Frittegotto, Leo Rota
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  AutoDesk, Aluar, Angel Alvarez, Deckar, Entrepisos, Juan Navarro, La Yesera Rosarina, Masisa, Massarelli, Mosaicos Callaci
© Leo Rota
Text description provided by the architects. The project is located in a new neighborhood where until not so long ago it was only countryside. Like several of these new developments in the area, the place was defined by having practically no trees in sight. So, when we bought it, it was curious to find a small wild tree planted by the wind.

© Gustavo Frittegotto
Therefore, the project emerged from dreaming about the idea that this tree would form part of the life of the house.

© Leo Rota
Vistas y secciones
© Gustavo Frittegotto
This project, like the first buildings on the plains, is designed with a single-slope metallic roof, a mostly blind facade facing the street, and a lower back facade, generating an intimate scale.

© Leo Rota
© Leo Rota
The surface of the house is divided into two worlds. The rest area, of small dimensions, is located towards the street, while the social areas, with larger surfaces and where most of the daily life takes place, are located at the back, looking for views towards the orientation with greater visual depth.

© Leo Rota
The project occupies the most possible width of the site to be compact and thereby leave as much free space as possible for the rear courtyard. The roof is cut out in the area where the tree is located, leaving plenty of air and space for it to grow. In this way the construction protects it from the strong winds from the south and leaves the north free, ensuring as much sunlight as possible thanks to its geometry.

© Gustavo Frittegotto
Project gallery

About this office
Leo Rota
Office
#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHouses
Cite: "House in Roldan / Leo Rota" [Casa en Roldan / Leo Rota] 24 Apr 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/980627/house-in-roldan-leo-rota> ISSN 0719-8884
