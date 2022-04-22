We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. University
  4. France
  5. Reims University Headquarters / Ameller Dubois

Reims University Headquarters / Ameller Dubois

Save this project
Reims University Headquarters / Ameller Dubois

© Guillaume Guérin© Guillaume Guérin© Guillaume Guérin© Guillaume Guérin+ 17

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
University
Reims, France
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Guillaume Guérin
© Guillaume Guérin

Text description provided by the architects. Housing all the central services and the offices of the Presidency of the University of Reims Champagne Ardenne, previously dispersed, the new URCA headquarters combines functional efficiency, flexibility, and working comfort.

Save this picture!
© Guillaume Guérin
© Guillaume Guérin

At the head of the Campus 3.0 program initiated by URCA to renew and revitalize its facilities, the building embodies the institution it represents through a strong and dynamic architectural signal, in a city where one in six inhabitants is a student. Finally, the location of the headquarters of this major public institution dedicated to education in a sensitive neighborhood is a strong symbol of the impulse for excellence open to all.

Save this picture!
© Guillaume Guérin
© Guillaume Guérin

Located in the Croix-Rouge district, in the southwest of the historic center of Reims, the new headquarters of the University constitutes a structuring link in the urban renewal of this part of the city. This heterogeneous sector, which is rather sparse, is mainly composed of large collective housing complexes and activity buildings, bordering a racecourse. The project is inserted at the corner of two streets, weaving a continuity with the existing and future operations, becoming an essential lever for the transformation of this sector.

Save this picture!
© Guillaume Guérin
© Guillaume Guérin
Save this picture!
© Guillaume Guérin
© Guillaume Guérin
Save this picture!
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan

 The site is divided between the volume of the building, composed as a figure folded in inflection around an island of vegetation, and a free space devoted to a garden that unfolds by playing with the slope. On the ground floor, the mineral base on which the rest of the level is interrupted by the hall which naturally fits into the corner of the building.

Save this picture!
© Guillaume Guérin
© Guillaume Guérin

Largely glazed, it clearly marks the access to the headquarters. Its treatment, slightly set back from the main facade, and the installation of a gentle ramp set it at a distance from the street. The common areas grouped together on the ground floor (hall, boardroom, restaurant) face south, towards the garden, and open onto generous, sunny terraces. On the upper levels, the four office floors pivot above the base. Entirely modular, they are designed to be totally flexible and scalable according to needs and synergies between departments.

Save this picture!
© Guillaume Guérin
© Guillaume Guérin

Although the figure is unitary, the differentiated treatment of the envelope, whose facades differ according to their orientation, responds to the specificities of the program. A combination of contrasts and complementarity is implemented between the relatively smooth façades enveloping the entire building and the southern ones, to which metal sun breakers have been added to form a double-skin solar protection system.

Save this picture!
© Guillaume Guérin
© Guillaume Guérin

Carefully designed and oriented, they modulate the light in each space to adapt to the different activities. At the angle of the flexion of the south façade, a faille interrupts the rhythm of the double skin to make way for outdoor terraces. Accessible on all levels, they offer additional spaces for exchange and breaks to the occupants.

Save this picture!
© Guillaume Guérin
© Guillaume Guérin

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:51100 Reims, France

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Ameller Dubois
Office
DAAily logo

DAAily Jobs

Want to collaborate on similar projects?

Find your new Job

Products

GlassConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsEducational ArchitectureHigher EducationUniversityFrance
Cite: "Reims University Headquarters / Ameller Dubois" 22 Apr 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/980610/reims-university-headquarters-ameller-dubois> ISSN 0719-8884
DAAily logo

DAAily Jobs

Want to collaborate on similar projects?

Find your new Job

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
DAAily logo

DAAily Jobs

Want to collaborate on similar projects?

Find your new Job