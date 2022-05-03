Culture and Architecture in America: Housing Projects in Pan-American Union Countries

Save this picture! Edifício San Francisco / José Cubilla. Image © Lauro Rocha

The end of the 19th century in the Americas is marked by a wave of historical disputes and political transformations that have as a backdrop the search for a national identity. The period records a series of conflicts and disputes for the independence of what we now know as sovereign countries and republics. In this context, the Pan-American or Spanish-American movements emerged, which, despite having different political influences, aimed at the unification of all the territories of the American continent.

+ 15

Among these movements comes the idea of a commercial alliance between the countries of the so-called “new world”, based on the development of the capitalist system and the possibility of expanding the consumer market. Headed mainly by the United States, which aimed to expand its consumer market, a series of congresses were organized between the countries of America throughout the 20th century, seeking to strengthen trade ties. The first congress took place between 1889 to 1890 in Washington, USA. From these congresses, the Pan-American Union was created, formed by 21 countries whose objective was to share commercial information with each other.

Save this picture! Edificio Fray León / Jorge Figueroa + Asociados. Image © Pablo Blanco

Throughout the 20th century, US imperialism, as well as political conflicts related to the Cold War, undermined these agreements with embargoes and economic blockades. Thus, while there is anti-imperialist resistance and a search for identity and ancestry in customs and techniques, there was also a cultural exchange between these countries that can be seen in several areas, including architecture.

At the time, 21 countries signed the Pan American Union treaty: United States, Mexico, Guatemala, Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Paraguay, Peru, Uruguay, Venezuela, Costa Rica, Cuba, El Salvador, Haiti. , Honduras, Nicaragua, Panama and the Dominican Republic. To celebrate the treaty signed in April, we selected housing projects from some of these countries to demonstrate their similarities and differences.

Gardenhouse / MAD Architects - United States

Save this picture! Conjunto Residencial Gardenhouse / MAD Architects. Image © Nic Lehoux

Save this picture! Conjunto Habitacional Mi Querido Tulum / reyes rios + larraín + Gabriel Konzevik. Image © Edmund Sumner

Save this picture! TerraEsperanza / LEGORRETA + LEGORRETA. Image © Ange Bourda

Save this picture! Edifício residencial YPY 1731 / Arqtipo + Paola Castelnuovo. Image © Federico Kulekdjian

Save this picture! Edifício Isabel / Christian Dávila Arquitectos. Image © Lucia Lugones

Save this picture! Edifício Tico RV / Terra e Tuma Arquitetos Associados. Image © Pedro Kok

Save this picture! Edificio Fray León / Jorge Figueroa + Asociados. Image © Pablo Blanco

Save this picture! Edifício La Palma / Planta Baja Estudio de Arquitectura. Image © Mauricio Carvajal

Save this picture! Edifício Goya / BEarq + DOSarq + BUDA. Image © JAG studio

Save this picture! Edifício San Francisco / José Cubilla. Image © Lauro Rocha

Save this picture! Verdea / Poggione + Biondi Arquitectos. Image © Juan Solano Ojasi

Save this picture! Marabajo / Nicolás Campodonico. Image Cortesia de Nicolas Campodonico