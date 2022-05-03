We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Articles
  3. Culture and Architecture in America: Housing Projects in Pan-American Union Countries

Culture and Architecture in America: Housing Projects in Pan-American Union Countries

Save this article
Culture and Architecture in America: Housing Projects in Pan-American Union Countries

The end of the 19th century in the Americas is marked by a wave of historical disputes and political transformations that have as a backdrop the search for a national identity. The period records a series of conflicts and disputes for the independence of what we now know as sovereign countries and republics. In this context, the Pan-American or Spanish-American movements emerged, which, despite having different political influences, aimed at the unification of all the territories of the American continent.

Conjunto Residencial Gardenhouse / MAD Architects. Image © Nic LehouxTerraEsperanza / LEGORRETA + LEGORRETA. Image © Ange BourdaEdifício La Palma / Planta Baja Estudio de Arquitectura. Image © Mauricio CarvajalEdifício Tico RV / Terra e Tuma Arquitetos Associados. Image © Pedro Kok+ 15

Among these movements comes the idea of a commercial alliance between the countries of the so-called “new world”, based on the development of the capitalist system and the possibility of expanding the consumer market. Headed mainly by the United States, which aimed to expand its consumer market, a series of congresses were organized between the countries of America throughout the 20th century, seeking to strengthen trade ties. The first congress took place between 1889 to 1890 in Washington, USA. From these congresses, the Pan-American Union was created, formed by 21 countries whose objective was to share commercial information with each other.

Save this picture!
Edificio Fray León / Jorge Figueroa + Asociados. Image © Pablo Blanco
Edificio Fray León / Jorge Figueroa + Asociados. Image © Pablo Blanco

Throughout the 20th century, US imperialism, as well as political conflicts related to the Cold War, undermined these agreements with embargoes and economic blockades. Thus, while there is anti-imperialist resistance and a search for identity and ancestry in customs and techniques, there was also a cultural exchange between these countries that can be seen in several areas, including architecture.

At the time, 21 countries signed the Pan American Union treaty: United States, Mexico, Guatemala, Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Paraguay, Peru, Uruguay, Venezuela, Costa Rica, Cuba, El Salvador, Haiti. , Honduras, Nicaragua, Panama and the Dominican Republic. To celebrate the treaty signed in April, we selected housing projects from some of these countries to demonstrate their similarities and differences.

Gardenhouse / MAD Architects - United States

Save this picture!
Conjunto Residencial Gardenhouse / MAD Architects. Image © Nic Lehoux
Conjunto Residencial Gardenhouse / MAD Architects. Image © Nic Lehoux

Querido Tulum Residential Complex / reyes rios + larraín + Gabriel Konzevik - Mexico

Save this picture!
Conjunto Habitacional Mi Querido Tulum / reyes rios + larraín + Gabriel Konzevik. Image © Edmund Sumner
Conjunto Habitacional Mi Querido Tulum / reyes rios + larraín + Gabriel Konzevik. Image © Edmund Sumner

TerraEsperanza / LEGORRETA + LEGORRETA - Guatemala

Save this picture!
TerraEsperanza / LEGORRETA + LEGORRETA. Image © Ange Bourda
TerraEsperanza / LEGORRETA + LEGORRETA. Image © Ange Bourda

YPY 1731 Housing / Arqtipo + Paola Castelnuovo - Argentina

Save this picture!
Edifício residencial YPY 1731 / Arqtipo + Paola Castelnuovo. Image © Federico Kulekdjian
Edifício residencial YPY 1731 / Arqtipo + Paola Castelnuovo. Image © Federico Kulekdjian

Isabel Building / Christian Dávila Arquitectos - Bolivia

Save this picture!
Edifício Isabel / Christian Dávila Arquitectos. Image © Lucia Lugones
Edifício Isabel / Christian Dávila Arquitectos. Image © Lucia Lugones

Tico RV Building / Terra e Tuma Arquitetos Associados - Brazil

Save this picture!
Edifício Tico RV / Terra e Tuma Arquitetos Associados. Image © Pedro Kok
Edifício Tico RV / Terra e Tuma Arquitetos Associados. Image © Pedro Kok

Fray León Building / Jorge Figueroa + Asociados - Chile

Save this picture!
Edificio Fray León / Jorge Figueroa + Asociados. Image © Pablo Blanco
Edificio Fray León / Jorge Figueroa + Asociados. Image © Pablo Blanco

La Palma Building / Planta Baja Estudio de Arquitectura - Colombia

Save this picture!
Edifício La Palma / Planta Baja Estudio de Arquitectura. Image © Mauricio Carvajal
Edifício La Palma / Planta Baja Estudio de Arquitectura. Image © Mauricio Carvajal

Goya Building / BEarq + DOSarq + BUDA - Ecuador

Save this picture!
Edifício Goya / BEarq + DOSarq + BUDA. Image © JAG studio
Edifício Goya / BEarq + DOSarq + BUDA. Image © JAG studio

San Francisco Building / José Cubilla - Paraguay

Save this picture!
Edifício San Francisco / José Cubilla. Image © Lauro Rocha
Edifício San Francisco / José Cubilla. Image © Lauro Rocha

Verdea / Poggione + Biondi Arquitectos - Peru

Save this picture!
Verdea / Poggione + Biondi Arquitectos. Image © Juan Solano Ojasi
Verdea / Poggione + Biondi Arquitectos. Image © Juan Solano Ojasi

Marabajo / Nicolás Campodonico - Uruguay

Save this picture!
Marabajo / Nicolás Campodonico. Image Cortesia de Nicolas Campodonico
Marabajo / Nicolás Campodonico. Image Cortesia de Nicolas Campodonico

Clássicos da Arquitetura: Árbol para Vivir / Fruto Vivas - Venezuela

Save this picture!
Clássicos da Arquitetura: Árbol para Vivir / Fruto Vivas. Image Cortesia de IX BIAU
Clássicos da Arquitetura: Árbol para Vivir / Fruto Vivas. Image Cortesia de IX BIAU

Image gallery

See allShow less
About this author
Giovana Martino
Author

#Tags

NewsArticles
Cite: Martino, Giovana. "Culture and Architecture in America: Housing Projects in Pan-American Union Countries" [Cultura e arquitetura na América: projetos habitacionais nos países da União Pan-Americana] 03 May 2022. ArchDaily. (Trans. Simões, Diogo) Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/980484/culture-and-architecture-in-america-housing-projects-in-pan-american-union-countries> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream