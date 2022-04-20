We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Other Facilities
  4. Walirumana Ethno Educational Center / Salba

Walirumana Ethno Educational Center / Salba

Save this project
Walirumana Ethno Educational Center / Salba
Save this picture!
© Juan Salamanca Balen
© Juan Salamanca Balen

© Juan Salamanca Balen© Juan Salamanca Balen© Juan Salamanca Balen© Juan Salamanca Balen+ 23

  • Curated by Agustina Coulleri
Other Facilities, Community Center
  • Architects: Salba
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  3122 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2020
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  Terratec
  • Lead Architects : Juan Salamanca Balen
  • Client : Proyecto Guajira (NGO)
  • Builder : SyC Construcciones Livianas
  • Land Construction Consultant : TierraTEC
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Juan Salamanca Balen
© Juan Salamanca Balen

 Walirumana Ethno Educational and Entrepreneurship Center is located 20 kilometers north of Uribia, established on the side of the road that leads to Puerto Colombia, in the department of La Guajira. The socio-environmental conditions in which many of these Wayuu communities live are complex. The desert that extends throughout this region to Venezuelan territory is a determining factor that has impeded the normal development of this native culture. The difficulty to generate an economy of production and consumption, the lack of infrastructure to communicate and provide basic services, added to other factors, has generated very difficult living conditions. The ethnoeducation and entrepreneurship centers materialize the three pillars of the foundation in charge of the project, Proyecto Guajira. Education, development, and basic social assistance are essential to generate a real change, and under this premise, an architecture model is proposed that aims to impact various communities in the upper Guajira by providing adequate space for these activities.

Save this picture!
© Juan Salamanca Balen
© Juan Salamanca Balen
Save this picture!
© Juan Salamanca Balen
© Juan Salamanca Balen

The flexibility of the space is designed so that the center can operate at different times with a varied audience. The revolving doors at the ends and in the center of the building allow the interior space to be adapted to a particular use. First, by keeping all the modules closed, a (1) classroom for 50 students and an auxiliary room with a capacity of 12 is generated, which also serves as a library. On the other hand, when the central modules are fully opened, this main space is linked to the kitchen, and the drinking fountain works as (2) a dining room. In these two circumstances, the colored windows fall from the walls of guadua and become the desks for the students or dining room tables. Finally, when the kitchen module is closed, the entrepreneurship center starts working under the shade where locals can go to practice their craft in an open space.

Save this picture!
© Juan Salamanca Balen
© Juan Salamanca Balen
Save this picture!
© Juan Salamanca Balen
© Juan Salamanca Balen
Save this picture!
Axonometría 01
Axonometría 01
Save this picture!
Axonometría 02
Axonometría 02
Save this picture!
Axonometría 03
Axonometría 03
Save this picture!
© Juan Salamanca Balen
© Juan Salamanca Balen
Save this picture!
© Juan Salamanca Balen
© Juan Salamanca Balen
Save this picture!
© Juan Salamanca Balen
© Juan Salamanca Balen

Many of the elements present in the Wayuu collective memory materialize in the building. As in the local architecture, the school uses the earth as the main component but materialized in a different way, with blocks of compressed earth. This allows lattices to be generated in the walls to ventilate the interior space and design a typical Wayuu pattern. The folding ceiling refers to the mountains that rise in the middle of the desert and are of great importance not only for being references in the landscape but also for their connotation in Wayuu cosmology. Finally, the texture generated by the guadua on the walls of the main hall is a reinterpretation of the pattern visible in local constructions when the passage of time reveals the internal skeleton of the bahareque.

Save this picture!
© Juan Salamanca Balen
© Juan Salamanca Balen

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Salba
Office
DAAily logo

DAAily Jobs

Want to collaborate on similar projects?

Find your new Job

Products

WoodBrick

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsEducational ArchitectureOther facilitiesPublic ArchitectureCommunityCommunity center
Cite: "Walirumana Ethno Educational Center / Salba" [Centro etno educacional Walirumana / Salba] 20 Apr 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/980382/walirumana-ethno-educational-center-salba> ISSN 0719-8884
DAAily logo

DAAily Jobs

Want to collaborate on similar projects?

Find your new Job

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
DAAily logo

DAAily Jobs

Want to collaborate on similar projects?

Find your new Job