We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Architecture News
  3. The World's 25 Tallest Buildings Currently Under Construction

The World's 25 Tallest Buildings Currently Under Construction

Save this article
The World's 25 Tallest Buildings Currently Under Construction

Responding to the global challenges of dense cities and the inability to cater to the world’s 7.8 billion population living and working in congested urban areas, architects have been exploring the skyscraper typology for decades now, integrating commercial spaces and public amenities within residential buildings to offer tenants an all-inclusive experience. 

Every year, the Council on Tall Buildings and Urban Habitat - CTBUH ranks the world's tallest buildings, ranging from completed projects to under construction, and proposed. Read on to discover the 25 tallest buildings in the world currently under construction as well as their expected completion date.

Suzhou Zhongnan Center. Image © Zhongnan GroupFosun Bund Center T1. Image Courtesy of Kohn Pedersen Fox AssociatesTianshan Gate of the World Plots 27 and 28. Image Courtesy of AedasChengdu Greenland Tower. Image © Adrian Smith + Gordon Gill Architecture / CTBUH+ 26

25. Haiyun Plaza Tower 1

Related Article

What is the Future of High Rise Buildings?

Save this picture!
Haiyun Plaza Tower 1. Image via skyscrapercity
Haiyun Plaza Tower 1. Image via skyscrapercity

Location: Rizhao, China
Height: 390 m / 1,280 ft
Floors: 86
Architects: NA
Building Function: Hotel, Office
Start of Construction: 2019
Expected Completion: 2024

24. Iconic Tower

Save this picture!
Iconic Tower. Image © China State Construction Engineering Corporation
Iconic Tower. Image © China State Construction Engineering Corporation

Location: Cairo, Egypt
Height: 393.8 m / 1,292 ft
Floors: 77
Architects: Dar al-Handasah Shair & Partners
Building Function: Hotel / Residential / Office
Start of Construction: 2019
Expected Completion: 2023

23. Evergrande Center

Save this picture!
Evergrande Center. Image © Hanhai Architectural Design Co., Ltd.
Evergrande Center. Image © Hanhai Architectural Design Co., Ltd.

Location: Shenzhen, China
Height: 393.9 m / 1,292 ft
Floors: 71
Architects: Hanhai Architectural Design Co., Ltd.
Building Function: Office
Start of Construction: 2019
Expected Completion: 2024

22. Wuhan Yangtze River Center Tower 1

Save this picture!
Wuhan Yangtze River Center Tower 1. Image via skyscrapercity
Wuhan Yangtze River Center Tower 1. Image via skyscrapercity

Location: Wuhan, China
Height: 400.0 m / 1,312 ft
Floors: 82
Architects: NA
Building Function: Office
Start of Construction: 2020
Expected Completion: 2025

21. Dongfeng Plaza Landmark Tower / Eye of Spring Trade Center

Save this picture!
Dongfeng Plaza Landmark Tower. Image via SkyriseCities
Dongfeng Plaza Landmark Tower. Image via SkyriseCities

Location: Kunming, China
Height: 407.0 m / 1,335 ft
Floors: 100
Architects: Skidmore, Owings & Merrill
Building Function: Hotel / Office / Retail
Start of Construction: 2017
Expected Completion: 2024

20. Ningbo Central Plaza Tower 1

Save this picture!
Ningbo Central Plaza Tower 1. Image © Greentown China Holdings Limited / Shanshan Group
Ningbo Central Plaza Tower 1. Image © Greentown China Holdings Limited / Shanshan Group

Location: Ningbo, China
Height: 409.0 m / 1,342 ft
Floors: 80
Architects: NA
Building Function: Hotel / Office / Retail
Start of Construction: 2019
Expected Completion: 2024

19. JPMorgan Chase World Headquarters

Save this picture!
JPMorgan Chase World Headquarters. Image © dbox / Foster + Partners
JPMorgan Chase World Headquarters. Image © dbox / Foster + Partners

Location: New York, United States
Height: 423.0 m / 1,388 ft
Floors: 63
Architects: Foster + Partners
Building Function: Office
Start of Construction: 2021
Expected Completion: 2024

18. Nanjing Financial City Phase II Plot C Tower 1

Save this picture!
Nanjing Financial City Phase II Plot C Tower 1. Image © gmp Architekten
Nanjing Financial City Phase II Plot C Tower 1. Image © gmp Architekten

Location: Nanjing, China
Height: 426.0 m / 1,398 ft
Floors: 88
Architects: von Gerkan, Marg and Partners (gmp)
Building Function: Hotel / Office
Start of Construction: 2019
Expected Completion: 2024

17. Greenland Center Tower 1

Save this picture!
Greenland Center Tower 1 on Gaoloumi . Image via skyscrapercity
Greenland Center Tower 1 on Gaoloumi . Image via skyscrapercity

Location: Kunming, China
Height: 428.0 m / 1,404 ft
Floors: NA
Architects: NA
Building Function: Hotel / Residential / Office
Start of Construction: NA
Expected Completion: NA

16. Greenland Shandong International Financial Center

Save this picture!
Greenland Shandong International Financial Center. Image © SOM / CTBUH
Greenland Shandong International Financial Center. Image © SOM / CTBUH

Location: Jinan, China
Height: 428.0 m / 1,404 ft
Floors: 88
Architects: Skidmore, Owings & Merrill
Building Function: Hotel / SOHO / Office
Start of Construction: 2018
Expected Completion: 2023

15. One Bangkok O4H4

Save this picture!
One Bangkok O4H4. Image © Atchain
One Bangkok O4H4. Image © Atchain

Location: Bangkok, Thailand
Height: 436.1 m / 1,431 ft
Floors: 92
Architects: TCC Group (Developers)
Building Function: Hotel / Office
Start of Construction: 2018
Expected Completion: 2025

14. Tianshan Gate of the World Plots 27 and 28

Save this picture!
Tianshan Gate of the World Plots 27 and 28. Image Courtesy of Aedas
Tianshan Gate of the World Plots 27 and 28. Image Courtesy of Aedas

Location: Shijiazhuang, China
Height: 450 m / 1,476 ft
Floors: 106
Architects: Aedas
Building Function: Hotel / Office
Start of Construction: 2019
Expected Completion: 2025

13. Vanke Center

Save this picture!
Vanke Center. Image Courtesy of Kohn Pedersen Fox Associates
Vanke Center. Image Courtesy of Kohn Pedersen Fox Associates

Location: Chongqing, China
Height: 468 m / 1,535 ft
Floors: 99
Architects: Kohn Pedersen Fox Associates
Building Function: Hotel / Office
Start of Construction: 2012
Expected Completion: 2023

12. Chengdu Greenland Tower

Save this picture!
Chengdu Greenland Tower. Image © Adrian Smith + Gordon Gill Architecture / CTBUH
Chengdu Greenland Tower. Image © Adrian Smith + Gordon Gill Architecture / CTBUH

Location: Chengdu, China
Height: 468 m / 1,535 ft
Floors: 101
Architects: Adrian Smith + Gordon Gill Architecture
Building Function: Hotel / Office
Start of Construction: 2014
Expected Completion: 2023

11. Suzhou Center North Tower

Save this picture!
Suzhou Center North Tower. Image via SkyriseCities
Suzhou Center North Tower. Image via SkyriseCities

Location: Suzhou, China
Height: 470.0 m / 1,542 ft
Floors: NA
Architects: NA
Building Function: Office
Start of Construction: 2021
Expected Completion: 2024

10. Fosun Bund Center T1

Save this picture!
Fosun Bund Center T1. Image Courtesy of Kohn Pedersen Fox Associates
Fosun Bund Center T1. Image Courtesy of Kohn Pedersen Fox Associates

Location: Wuhan, China
Height: 470.0 m / 1,542 ft
Floors: NA
Architects: Kohn Pedersen Fox Associates
Building Function: Hotel / Office
Start of Construction: NA
Expected Completion: NA

9. Chushang Building

Save this picture!
Chushang Building on Gaoloumi by 武汉周大福中心. Image via skyscrapercity
Chushang Building on Gaoloumi by 武汉周大福中心. Image via skyscrapercity

Location: Wuhan, China
Height: 475.0 m / 1,558 ft
Floors: 111
Architects: Chu-yuan (C. Y.) Lee
Building Function: Office
Start of Construction: 2021
Expected Completion: 2025

8. Wuhan Greenland Center

Save this picture!
Wuhan Greenland Center. Image © Adrian Smith + Gordon Gill Architecture / CTBUH
Wuhan Greenland Center. Image © Adrian Smith + Gordon Gill Architecture / CTBUH

Location: Wuhan, China
Height: 475.6 m / 1,560 ft
Floors: 97
Architects: Adrian Smith + Gordon Gill Architecture
Building Function: Hotel / Serviced Apartments / Office
Start of Construction: 2012
Expected Completion: 2022

7. Greenland Centre

Save this picture!
Greenland Centre on Gaoloumi by blue902. Image via skyscrapercity
Greenland Centre on Gaoloumi by blue902. Image via skyscrapercity

Location: Xi’an, China
Height: 498.0 m / 1,634 ft
Floors: 101
Architects: Skidmore, Owings & Merrill
Building Function: Hotel / Office
Start of Construction: 2019
Expected Completion: 2024

6. Fuyuan Zhongshan 108 IFC

Save this picture!
Fuyuan Zhongshan 108 IFC. Image via skyscrapercity
Fuyuan Zhongshan 108 IFC. Image via skyscrapercity

Location: Zhongshan, China
Height: 498.0 m / 1,634 ft
Floors: 108
Architects: NA
Building Function: Hotel / SOHO / Office
Start of Construction: 2021
Expected Completion: 2029

5. HeXi Yuzui Tower A

Save this picture!
HeXi Yuzui Tower A. Image © Adrian Smith + Gordon Gill Architecture / CTBUH
HeXi Yuzui Tower A. Image © Adrian Smith + Gordon Gill Architecture / CTBUH

Location: Nanjing, China
Height: 498.8 m / 1,636 ft
Floors: 85
Architects: Adrian Smith + Gordon Gill Architecture
Building Function: Office
Start of Construction: 2021
Expected Completion: 2025

4. Suzhou Zhongnan Center

Save this picture!
Suzhou Zhongnan Center. Image © Zhongnan Group
Suzhou Zhongnan Center. Image © Zhongnan Group

Location: Suzhou, China
Height: 499.2 m / 1,638 ft
Floors: 103
Architects: Gensler; East China Architectural Design
Building Function: Hotel / Residential / Office
Start of Construction: 2020
Expected Completion: 2025

3. Greenland Jinmao International Financial Center

Save this picture!
Greenland Jinmao International Financial Center. Image © SOM / CTBUH
Greenland Jinmao International Financial Center. Image © SOM / CTBUH

Location: Nanjing, China
Height: 499.8 m / 1,640 ft
Floors: 102
Architects: Skidmore, Owings & Merrill
Building Function: Hotel / Office
Start of Construction: 2019
Expected Completion: 2025

2. Merdeka 118

Save this picture!
Merdeka 118 project rendering. Image Courtesy of Fender Katsalidis
Merdeka 118 project rendering. Image Courtesy of Fender Katsalidis

Location: Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Height: 678.9 m / 2,227 ft
Floors: 118
Architects: Fender Katsalidis Architects; RSP Architects Planners & Engineers
Building Function: Hotel / Serviced Apartments / Office
Start of Construction: 2014
Expected Completion: 2022

1. Jeddah Tower

Save this picture!
Jeddah Tower . Image © Adrian Smith + Gordon Gill Architecture / CTBUH
Jeddah Tower . Image © Adrian Smith + Gordon Gill Architecture / CTBUH

Location: Jeddah, Saudi Arabia
Height: 1000+ m / 3,281 + ft
Floors: 167
Architects: Adrian Smith + Gordon Gill Architecture / Dar al-Handasah Shair & Partners
Building Function: Residential / Serviced Apartments
Start of Construction: 2013
Expected Completion: NA

Image gallery

See allShow less
About this author
Dima Stouhi
Author

#Tags

NewsArchitecture News
Cite: Dima Stouhi. "The World's 25 Tallest Buildings Currently Under Construction" 18 Apr 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/980296/the-worlds-25-tallest-buildings-currently-under-construction> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream