The World's 25 Tallest Buildings Currently Under Construction

Responding to the global challenges of dense cities and the inability to cater to the world’s 7.8 billion population living and working in congested urban areas, architects have been exploring the skyscraper typology for decades now, integrating commercial spaces and public amenities within residential buildings to offer tenants an all-inclusive experience.
Every year, the Council on Tall Buildings and Urban Habitat - CTBUH ranks the world's tallest buildings, ranging from completed projects to under construction, and proposed. Read on to discover the 25 tallest buildings in the world currently under construction as well as their expected completion date.
25. Haiyun Plaza Tower 1
Location: Rizhao, China
Height: 390 m / 1,280 ft
Floors: 86
Architects: NA
Building Function: Hotel, Office
Start of Construction: 2019
Expected Completion: 2024
24. Iconic Tower
Location: Cairo, Egypt
Height: 393.8 m / 1,292 ft
Floors: 77
Architects: Dar al-Handasah Shair & Partners
Building Function: Hotel / Residential / Office
Start of Construction: 2019
Expected Completion: 2023
23. Evergrande Center
Location: Shenzhen, China
Height: 393.9 m / 1,292 ft
Floors: 71
Architects: Hanhai Architectural Design Co., Ltd.
Building Function: Office
Start of Construction: 2019
Expected Completion: 2024
22. Wuhan Yangtze River Center Tower 1
Location: Wuhan, China
Height: 400.0 m / 1,312 ft
Floors: 82
Architects: NA
Building Function: Office
Start of Construction: 2020
Expected Completion: 2025
21. Dongfeng Plaza Landmark Tower / Eye of Spring Trade Center
Location: Kunming, China
Height: 407.0 m / 1,335 ft
Floors: 100
Architects: Skidmore, Owings & Merrill
Building Function: Hotel / Office / Retail
Start of Construction: 2017
Expected Completion: 2024
20. Ningbo Central Plaza Tower 1
Location: Ningbo, China
Height: 409.0 m / 1,342 ft
Floors: 80
Architects: NA
Building Function: Hotel / Office / Retail
Start of Construction: 2019
Expected Completion: 2024
19. JPMorgan Chase World Headquarters
Location: New York, United States
Height: 423.0 m / 1,388 ft
Floors: 63
Architects: Foster + Partners
Building Function: Office
Start of Construction: 2021
Expected Completion: 2024
18. Nanjing Financial City Phase II Plot C Tower 1
Location: Nanjing, China
Height: 426.0 m / 1,398 ft
Floors: 88
Architects: von Gerkan, Marg and Partners (gmp)
Building Function: Hotel / Office
Start of Construction: 2019
Expected Completion: 2024
17. Greenland Center Tower 1
Location: Kunming, China
Height: 428.0 m / 1,404 ft
Floors: NA
Architects: NA
Building Function: Hotel / Residential / Office
Start of Construction: NA
Expected Completion: NA
16. Greenland Shandong International Financial Center
Location: Jinan, China
Height: 428.0 m / 1,404 ft
Floors: 88
Architects: Skidmore, Owings & Merrill
Building Function: Hotel / SOHO / Office
Start of Construction: 2018
Expected Completion: 2023
15. One Bangkok O4H4
Location: Bangkok, Thailand
Height: 436.1 m / 1,431 ft
Floors: 92
Architects: TCC Group (Developers)
Building Function: Hotel / Office
Start of Construction: 2018
Expected Completion: 2025
14. Tianshan Gate of the World Plots 27 and 28
Location: Shijiazhuang, China
Height: 450 m / 1,476 ft
Floors: 106
Architects: Aedas
Building Function: Hotel / Office
Start of Construction: 2019
Expected Completion: 2025
13. Vanke Center
Location: Chongqing, China
Height: 468 m / 1,535 ft
Floors: 99
Architects: Kohn Pedersen Fox Associates
Building Function: Hotel / Office
Start of Construction: 2012
Expected Completion: 2023
12. Chengdu Greenland Tower
Location: Chengdu, China
Height: 468 m / 1,535 ft
Floors: 101
Architects: Adrian Smith + Gordon Gill Architecture
Building Function: Hotel / Office
Start of Construction: 2014
Expected Completion: 2023
11. Suzhou Center North Tower
Location: Suzhou, China
Height: 470.0 m / 1,542 ft
Floors: NA
Architects: NA
Building Function: Office
Start of Construction: 2021
Expected Completion: 2024
10. Fosun Bund Center T1
Location: Wuhan, China
Height: 470.0 m / 1,542 ft
Floors: NA
Architects: Kohn Pedersen Fox Associates
Building Function: Hotel / Office
Start of Construction: NA
Expected Completion: NA
9. Chushang Building
Location: Wuhan, China
Height: 475.0 m / 1,558 ft
Floors: 111
Architects: Chu-yuan (C. Y.) Lee
Building Function: Office
Start of Construction: 2021
Expected Completion: 2025
8. Wuhan Greenland Center
Location: Wuhan, China
Height: 475.6 m / 1,560 ft
Floors: 97
Architects: Adrian Smith + Gordon Gill Architecture
Building Function: Hotel / Serviced Apartments / Office
Start of Construction: 2012
Expected Completion: 2022
7. Greenland Centre
Location: Xi’an, China
Height: 498.0 m / 1,634 ft
Floors: 101
Architects: Skidmore, Owings & Merrill
Building Function: Hotel / Office
Start of Construction: 2019
Expected Completion: 2024
6. Fuyuan Zhongshan 108 IFC
Location: Zhongshan, China
Height: 498.0 m / 1,634 ft
Floors: 108
Architects: NA
Building Function: Hotel / SOHO / Office
Start of Construction: 2021
Expected Completion: 2029
5. HeXi Yuzui Tower A
Location: Nanjing, China
Height: 498.8 m / 1,636 ft
Floors: 85
Architects: Adrian Smith + Gordon Gill Architecture
Building Function: Office
Start of Construction: 2021
Expected Completion: 2025
4. Suzhou Zhongnan Center
Location: Suzhou, China
Height: 499.2 m / 1,638 ft
Floors: 103
Architects: Gensler; East China Architectural Design
Building Function: Hotel / Residential / Office
Start of Construction: 2020
Expected Completion: 2025
3. Greenland Jinmao International Financial Center
Location: Nanjing, China
Height: 499.8 m / 1,640 ft
Floors: 102
Architects: Skidmore, Owings & Merrill
Building Function: Hotel / Office
Start of Construction: 2019
Expected Completion: 2025
2. Merdeka 118
Location: Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Height: 678.9 m / 2,227 ft
Floors: 118
Architects: Fender Katsalidis Architects; RSP Architects Planners & Engineers
Building Function: Hotel / Serviced Apartments / Office
Start of Construction: 2014
Expected Completion: 2022
1. Jeddah Tower
Location: Jeddah, Saudi Arabia
Height: 1000+ m / 3,281 + ft
Floors: 167
Architects: Adrian Smith + Gordon Gill Architecture / Dar al-Handasah Shair & Partners
Building Function: Residential / Serviced Apartments
Start of Construction: 2013
Expected Completion: NA