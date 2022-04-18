The World's 25 Tallest Buildings Currently Under Construction

Responding to the global challenges of dense cities and the inability to cater to the world’s 7.8 billion population living and working in congested urban areas, architects have been exploring the skyscraper typology for decades now, integrating commercial spaces and public amenities within residential buildings to offer tenants an all-inclusive experience.

Every year, the Council on Tall Buildings and Urban Habitat - CTBUH ranks the world's tallest buildings, ranging from completed projects to under construction, and proposed. Read on to discover the 25 tallest buildings in the world currently under construction as well as their expected completion date.

25. Haiyun Plaza Tower 1

Save this picture! Haiyun Plaza Tower 1. Image via skyscrapercity

Location: Rizhao, China

Height: 390 m / 1,280 ft

Floors: 86

Architects: NA

Building Function: Hotel, Office

Start of Construction: 2019

Expected Completion: 2024

24. Iconic Tower

Save this picture! Iconic Tower. Image © China State Construction Engineering Corporation

Location: Cairo, Egypt

Height: 393.8 m / 1,292 ft

Floors: 77

Architects: Dar al-Handasah Shair & Partners

Building Function: Hotel / Residential / Office

Start of Construction: 2019

Expected Completion: 2023

23. Evergrande Center

Save this picture! Evergrande Center. Image © Hanhai Architectural Design Co., Ltd.

Location: Shenzhen, China

Height: 393.9 m / 1,292 ft

Floors: 71

Architects: Hanhai Architectural Design Co., Ltd.

Building Function: Office

Start of Construction: 2019

Expected Completion: 2024

22. Wuhan Yangtze River Center Tower 1

Save this picture! Wuhan Yangtze River Center Tower 1. Image via skyscrapercity

Location: Wuhan, China

Height: 400.0 m / 1,312 ft

Floors: 82

Architects: NA

Building Function: Office

Start of Construction: 2020

Expected Completion: 2025

21. Dongfeng Plaza Landmark Tower / Eye of Spring Trade Center

Save this picture! Dongfeng Plaza Landmark Tower. Image via SkyriseCities

Location: Kunming, China

Height: 407.0 m / 1,335 ft

Floors: 100

Architects: Skidmore, Owings & Merrill

Building Function: Hotel / Office / Retail

Start of Construction: 2017

Expected Completion: 2024

20. Ningbo Central Plaza Tower 1

Save this picture! Ningbo Central Plaza Tower 1. Image © Greentown China Holdings Limited / Shanshan Group

Location: Ningbo, China

Height: 409.0 m / 1,342 ft

Floors: 80

Architects: NA

Building Function: Hotel / Office / Retail

Start of Construction: 2019

Expected Completion: 2024

Save this picture! JPMorgan Chase World Headquarters. Image © dbox / Foster + Partners

Location: New York, United States

Height: 423.0 m / 1,388 ft

Floors: 63

Architects: Foster + Partners

Building Function: Office

Start of Construction: 2021

Expected Completion: 2024

18. Nanjing Financial City Phase II Plot C Tower 1

Save this picture! Nanjing Financial City Phase II Plot C Tower 1. Image © gmp Architekten

Location: Nanjing, China

Height: 426.0 m / 1,398 ft

Floors: 88

Architects: von Gerkan, Marg and Partners (gmp)

Building Function: Hotel / Office

Start of Construction: 2019

Expected Completion: 2024

17. Greenland Center Tower 1

Save this picture! Greenland Center Tower 1 on Gaoloumi . Image via skyscrapercity

Location: Kunming, China

Height: 428.0 m / 1,404 ft

Floors: NA

Architects: NA

Building Function: Hotel / Residential / Office

Start of Construction: NA

Expected Completion: NA

16. Greenland Shandong International Financial Center

Save this picture! Greenland Shandong International Financial Center. Image © SOM / CTBUH

Location: Jinan, China

Height: 428.0 m / 1,404 ft

Floors: 88

Architects: Skidmore, Owings & Merrill

Building Function: Hotel / SOHO / Office

Start of Construction: 2018

Expected Completion: 2023

15. One Bangkok O4H4

Location: Bangkok, Thailand

Height: 436.1 m / 1,431 ft

Floors: 92

Architects: TCC Group (Developers)

Building Function: Hotel / Office

Start of Construction: 2018

Expected Completion: 2025

14. Tianshan Gate of the World Plots 27 and 28

Save this picture! Tianshan Gate of the World Plots 27 and 28. Image Courtesy of Aedas

Location: Shijiazhuang, China

Height: 450 m / 1,476 ft

Floors: 106

Architects: Aedas

Building Function: Hotel / Office

Start of Construction: 2019

Expected Completion: 2025

13. Vanke Center

Save this picture! Vanke Center. Image Courtesy of Kohn Pedersen Fox Associates

Location: Chongqing, China

Height: 468 m / 1,535 ft

Floors: 99

Architects: Kohn Pedersen Fox Associates

Building Function: Hotel / Office

Start of Construction: 2012

Expected Completion: 2023

12. Chengdu Greenland Tower

Save this picture! Chengdu Greenland Tower. Image © Adrian Smith + Gordon Gill Architecture / CTBUH

Location: Chengdu, China

Height: 468 m / 1,535 ft

Floors: 101

Architects: Adrian Smith + Gordon Gill Architecture

Building Function: Hotel / Office

Start of Construction: 2014

Expected Completion: 2023

11. Suzhou Center North Tower

Save this picture! Suzhou Center North Tower. Image via SkyriseCities

Location: Suzhou, China

Height: 470.0 m / 1,542 ft

Floors: NA

Architects: NA

Building Function: Office

Start of Construction: 2021

Expected Completion: 2024

Save this picture! Fosun Bund Center T1. Image Courtesy of Kohn Pedersen Fox Associates

Location: Wuhan, China

Height: 470.0 m / 1,542 ft

Floors: NA

Architects: Kohn Pedersen Fox Associates

Building Function: Hotel / Office

Start of Construction: NA

Expected Completion: NA

9. Chushang Building

Save this picture! Chushang Building on Gaoloumi by 武汉周大福中心. Image via skyscrapercity

Location: Wuhan, China

Height: 475.0 m / 1,558 ft

Floors: 111

Architects: Chu-yuan (C. Y.) Lee

Building Function: Office

Start of Construction: 2021

Expected Completion: 2025

8. Wuhan Greenland Center

Save this picture! Wuhan Greenland Center. Image © Adrian Smith + Gordon Gill Architecture / CTBUH

Location: Wuhan, China

Height: 475.6 m / 1,560 ft

Floors: 97

Architects: Adrian Smith + Gordon Gill Architecture

Building Function: Hotel / Serviced Apartments / Office

Start of Construction: 2012

Expected Completion: 2022

7. Greenland Centre

Save this picture! Greenland Centre on Gaoloumi by blue902. Image via skyscrapercity

Location: Xi’an, China

Height: 498.0 m / 1,634 ft

Floors: 101

Architects: Skidmore, Owings & Merrill

Building Function: Hotel / Office

Start of Construction: 2019

Expected Completion: 2024

6. Fuyuan Zhongshan 108 IFC

Save this picture! Fuyuan Zhongshan 108 IFC. Image via skyscrapercity

Location: Zhongshan, China

Height: 498.0 m / 1,634 ft

Floors: 108

Architects: NA

Building Function: Hotel / SOHO / Office

Start of Construction: 2021

Expected Completion: 2029

5. HeXi Yuzui Tower A

Save this picture! HeXi Yuzui Tower A. Image © Adrian Smith + Gordon Gill Architecture / CTBUH

Location: Nanjing, China

Height: 498.8 m / 1,636 ft

Floors: 85

Architects: Adrian Smith + Gordon Gill Architecture

Building Function: Office

Start of Construction: 2021

Expected Completion: 2025

4. Suzhou Zhongnan Center

Save this picture! Suzhou Zhongnan Center. Image © Zhongnan Group

Location: Suzhou, China

Height: 499.2 m / 1,638 ft

Floors: 103

Architects: Gensler; East China Architectural Design

Building Function: Hotel / Residential / Office

Start of Construction: 2020

Expected Completion: 2025

3. Greenland Jinmao International Financial Center

Save this picture! Greenland Jinmao International Financial Center. Image © SOM / CTBUH

Location: Nanjing, China

Height: 499.8 m / 1,640 ft

Floors: 102

Architects: Skidmore, Owings & Merrill

Building Function: Hotel / Office

Start of Construction: 2019

Expected Completion: 2025

Save this picture! Merdeka 118 project rendering. Image Courtesy of Fender Katsalidis

Location: Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

Height: 678.9 m / 2,227 ft

Floors: 118

Architects: Fender Katsalidis Architects; RSP Architects Planners & Engineers

Building Function: Hotel / Serviced Apartments / Office

Start of Construction: 2014

Expected Completion: 2022

1. Jeddah Tower

Save this picture! Jeddah Tower . Image © Adrian Smith + Gordon Gill Architecture / CTBUH

Location: Jeddah, Saudi Arabia

Height: 1000+ m / 3,281 + ft

Floors: 167

Architects: Adrian Smith + Gordon Gill Architecture / Dar al-Handasah Shair & Partners

Building Function: Residential / Serviced Apartments

Start of Construction: 2013

Expected Completion: NA