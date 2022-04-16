We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Store
  4. Italy
  5. Bally Flagship Store Milan / Casper Mueller Kneer Architects

Bally Flagship Store Milan / Casper Mueller Kneer Architects

Save this project
Bally Flagship Store Milan / Casper Mueller Kneer Architects
Save this picture!
© Paul Riddle
© Paul Riddle

© Paul Riddle© Paul Riddle© Paul Riddle© Paul Riddle+ 19

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Store, Retail Interiors
Milan, Italy
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Paul Riddle
© Paul Riddle

Text description provided by the architects. Bally's first Italian Flagship store, designed by Casper Mueller Kneer is situated on Via Montenapoleonein Milan at the heart of the city’s prestigious golden quadrilateral. With a three-story corner façade bridging Via Montenapoleone and Via Manzoni, the store honors Bally's codes that are aesthetically associated to Swiss excellence, while also infusing the identity of its Milanese location. The brand’s new store design concept signals a tranquil state of permanence that recalls Bally’s legacy and craftsmanship, playing up Swiss canons of art, architecture, and natural materials.

Save this picture!
© Paul Riddle
© Paul Riddle
Save this picture!
Exploded Axonometry
Exploded Axonometry
Save this picture!
© Paul Riddle
© Paul Riddle

The design of this store is part of Casper Mueller Kneer's re-working of the brand’s worldwide architectural identity. Organized like a large villa, the store extends over three floors over 560m2, with the ground floor being the most open and public, a foyer to the city, with a travertine cobbled floor and silver travertine wall linings.  A large central staircase emphasizes the full volume of the space, reaching up to 9 nine meters at its highest point. Moving up to the first floor the materiality of the space changes to a more private, intimate, and cabin-like environment, characterized by European oak paneling and handwoven carpets.

Save this picture!
© Paul Riddle
© Paul Riddle

The second-floor womenswear feels like a typical Milanese apartment, with original oak parquet flooring and original windows overlooking the busy street below. The walls of the upper floors are finished in clay plaster with earthy tones. All furniture is custom-designed by Casper Mueller Kneer, including fired clay shelves and stools, as well as a series of wooden display tables.

Save this picture!
© Paul Riddle
© Paul Riddle

‘It was important for us to capture the qualities which Bally stands for authenticity, honesty, and craftsmanship. Our aim was to reflect these while creating a sense of groundedness through the use of earthy, natural materials, which line the walls, form the floors, and are used to create display furniture.’ 

Save this picture!
© Paul Riddle
© Paul Riddle

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Milan, Metropolitan City of Milan, Italy

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Casper Mueller Kneer Architects
Office
DAAily logo

DAAily Jobs

Want to collaborate on similar projects?

Find your new Job

Products

WoodStone

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCommercial ArchitectureRetailStoreInterior DesignRetail InteriorsItaly
Cite: "Bally Flagship Store Milan / Casper Mueller Kneer Architects" 16 Apr 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/980018/bally-flagship-store-milan-casper-mueller-kneer-architects> ISSN 0719-8884
DAAily logo

DAAily Jobs

Want to collaborate on similar projects?

Find your new Job

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
DAAily logo

DAAily Jobs

Want to collaborate on similar projects?

Find your new Job