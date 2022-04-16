Bally Flagship Store Milan / Casper Mueller Kneer Architects

+ 19

Text description provided by the architects. Bally's first Italian Flagship store, designed by Casper Mueller Kneer is situated on Via Montenapoleonein Milan at the heart of the city’s prestigious golden quadrilateral. With a three-story corner façade bridging Via Montenapoleone and Via Manzoni, the store honors Bally's codes that are aesthetically associated to Swiss excellence, while also infusing the identity of its Milanese location. The brand’s new store design concept signals a tranquil state of permanence that recalls Bally’s legacy and craftsmanship, playing up Swiss canons of art, architecture, and natural materials.

The design of this store is part of Casper Mueller Kneer's re-working of the brand’s worldwide architectural identity. Organized like a large villa, the store extends over three floors over 560m2, with the ground floor being the most open and public, a foyer to the city, with a travertine cobbled floor and silver travertine wall linings. A large central staircase emphasizes the full volume of the space, reaching up to 9 nine meters at its highest point. Moving up to the first floor the materiality of the space changes to a more private, intimate, and cabin-like environment, characterized by European oak paneling and handwoven carpets.

The second-floor womenswear feels like a typical Milanese apartment, with original oak parquet flooring and original windows overlooking the busy street below. The walls of the upper floors are finished in clay plaster with earthy tones. All furniture is custom-designed by Casper Mueller Kneer, including fired clay shelves and stools, as well as a series of wooden display tables.

‘It was important for us to capture the qualities which Bally stands for authenticity, honesty, and craftsmanship. Our aim was to reflect these while creating a sense of groundedness through the use of earthy, natural materials, which line the walls, form the floors, and are used to create display furniture.’