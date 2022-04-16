Icicle Store / Bernard Dubois

+ 15

Retail, Store • Paris, France Architects: Bernard Dubois

Area Area of this architecture project Area : 226 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year : 2022

Photographs Photographs : Romain Laprade

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers : Paloma

Design Team : Bernard Dubois, Corto Herry, Pierre-Alexandre Deconinck, Andrea Guzzetti, Rebecca Peretti, Niccolò Meroni

City : Paris

Country : France

Text description provided by the architects. For the Chinese eco-friendly lifestyle brand, this opening in one of the world’s most luxurious shopping districts marks its second address in the French capital and Europe. In keeping with the ICICLE philosophy, the new Right Bank store was conceived mindfully: a contemporary, minimal aesthetic conveys the brand’s ethos of consuming consciously and better. Noble, natural, and responsibly sourced materials take pride of place within a simple, streamlined concept evoking timelessness and harmony.

Like ICICLE’s flagship store on the Avenue George V, this 226 square-meter boutique was designed by the renowned Belgian architect Bernard Dubois, who approached the project as a seamless continuation of the original address. Architectural treatments and materials tell a story of East meeting West, with graceful curves and spare lines offering subtle plays of contrast and texture accentuated by touches of brushed bronze and lacquered woodwork.

A sense of openness greets the visitor, with soaring volumes and, at the store’s center, a monumental staircase that flows organically from the ground floor to two upper levels. Paloma limestone flooring, architectural details, and tonal wall and ceiling treatments reinforce chromatic continuity and a sense of unity, creating a serene showcase for ICICLE ready-to-wear and accessories for women and men.

On the first and second floors, respectively, women’s and men’s ready-to-wear and accessories for Spring-Summer 2022 are presented in an intuitive, organically designed layout with displays in European walnut, lighting, and racks in brushed bronze, and textiles and upholstery in ecru mohair velvet. Toward the back of the retail space, shiny, striated lacquered beige panels delineate the sitting and fitting room areas, giving them a hand-finished feel and recalling the synergy between Nature and gestures of craftsmanship.

ICICLE’s Spring-Summer 2022 collection pays tribute to the Earth’s most precious resource, Water. An array of chic silhouettes in timeless proportions and luminous, watercolor hues features several exciting fabric developments that embrace water-saving processes, such as vegetable-dyed denim in GOTS-certified cotton and water-repellent weaves that require no chemical treatments.

Travel-friendly and easy-to-layer pieces stand out for their minimalistic, versatile cuts and couture-inspired details such as pleating and piping. Ancestral craftsmanship meets a modern, youthful spirit in breezy, movement-enhancing cuts: flowing habotai, heavy silks, ultra-soft mohair, and merino knitwear envelop the body in comfort and colors that recall light dancing on water.