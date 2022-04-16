We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

World
Icicle Store / Bernard Dubois

Icicle Store / Bernard Dubois

© Romain Laprade

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Retail, Store
Paris, France
  • Architects: Bernard Dubois
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  226
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Romain Laprade
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  Paloma
© Romain Laprade
© Romain Laprade

Text description provided by the architects. For the Chinese eco-friendly lifestyle brand, this opening in one of the world’s most luxurious shopping districts marks its second address in the French capital and Europe. In keeping with the ICICLE philosophy, the new Right Bank store was conceived mindfully: a contemporary, minimal aesthetic conveys the brand’s ethos of consuming consciously and better. Noble, natural, and responsibly sourced materials take pride of place within a simple, streamlined concept evoking timelessness and harmony.

© Romain Laprade
© Romain Laprade
© Romain Laprade
© Romain Laprade

Like ICICLE’s flagship store on the Avenue George V, this 226 square-meter boutique was designed by the renowned Belgian architect Bernard Dubois, who approached the project as a seamless continuation of the original address. Architectural treatments and materials tell a story of East meeting West, with graceful curves and spare lines offering subtle plays of contrast and texture accentuated by touches of brushed bronze and lacquered woodwork.

© Romain Laprade
© Romain Laprade

A sense of openness greets the visitor, with soaring volumes and, at the store’s center, a monumental staircase that flows organically from the ground floor to two upper levels. Paloma limestone flooring, architectural details, and tonal wall and ceiling treatments reinforce chromatic continuity and a sense of unity, creating a serene showcase for ICICLE ready-to-wear and accessories for women and men.

Ground floor
Ground floor
First floor
First floor

On the first and second floors, respectively, women’s and men’s ready-to-wear and accessories for Spring-Summer 2022 are presented in an intuitive, organically designed layout with displays in European walnut, lighting, and racks in brushed bronze, and textiles and upholstery in ecru mohair velvet. Toward the back of the retail space, shiny, striated lacquered beige panels delineate the sitting and fitting room areas, giving them a hand-finished feel and recalling the synergy between Nature and gestures of craftsmanship.

© Romain Laprade
© Romain Laprade

ICICLE’s Spring-Summer 2022 collection pays tribute to the Earth’s most precious resource, Water. An array of chic silhouettes in timeless proportions and luminous, watercolor hues features several exciting fabric developments that embrace water-saving processes, such as vegetable-dyed denim in GOTS-certified cotton and water-repellent weaves that require no chemical treatments.

© Romain Laprade
© Romain Laprade

Travel-friendly and easy-to-layer pieces stand out for their minimalistic, versatile cuts and couture-inspired details such as pleating and piping. Ancestral craftsmanship meets a modern, youthful spirit in breezy, movement-enhancing cuts: flowing habotai, heavy silks, ultra-soft mohair, and merino knitwear envelop the body in comfort and colors that recall light dancing on water.

© Romain Laprade
© Romain Laprade

Project location

Address:50 Rue du Faubourg Saint-Honoré, 75008 Paris, France

About this office
Bernard Dubois
Office
Product

Stone

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCommercial ArchitectureRetailStoreFrance
Cite: "Icicle Store / Bernard Dubois " 16 Apr 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/979996/icicle-store-bernard-dubois> ISSN 0719-8884
