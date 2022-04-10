We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

EM Apartment / Nuno Nascimento Arquitectos

EM Apartment / Nuno Nascimento Arquitectos

© Francisco Nogueira© Francisco Nogueira© Francisco Nogueira© Francisco Nogueira+ 20

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Apartments, Renovation
Lisbon, Portugal
  • Architects: Nuno Nascimento Arquitectos
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  2368 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2021
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Francisco Nogueira
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  Hager, MICROCRETE, Ofa, Ergi, Sanitana
  • Lead Architects : Nuno Nascimento
© Francisco Nogueira
Text description provided by the architects. Apartment EM is a triplex hidden in the narrow streets of Lisbon.

© Francisco Nogueira
With an existing intricate interior layout and structure, the aim of the project was to define the spaces properly, connecting them to the views of the city.

© Francisco Nogueira
© Francisco Nogueira
Plan - Lower floor
Plan - Lower floor
© Francisco Nogueira
Plan - Intermediate floor
Plan - Intermediate floor
© Francisco Nogueira
The first level is occupied with the common areas – living and dining room with an open kitchen – and the second and third floors are occupied with private rooms, with the master suite being on the last floor, opening to the view of downtown Lisbon.

© Francisco Nogueira
While the structure of the apartment was hidden in the existing stairs and false ceiling, it would never be possible to guess these were all misaligned.

© Francisco Nogueira
It was from this problem that the concept of the aesthetics of the renovation was born.

While dividing the spaces in the living and dining room there was an opportunity to connect a column and a beam with an arc – relating these elements with the existing window openings on the facade. The arc became the main character of the room and spread through the whole apartment.

© Francisco Nogueira
The stairs began to curve, the carpentries were ornamented as an allusion to the past and the mirrors had no corners anymore.

Project location

Address:Campo dos Mártires da Pátria, 1150 Lisbon, Portugal

About this office
Nuno Nascimento Arquitectos
Office

