An Urban Cube House in Hungary and a Port of Culture in Ukraine: 10 Unbuilt Projects Submitted to ArchDaily

Alternate Realities | AR 2022.

Along with several other imperative factors, the success of an architectural project relies heavily on how it is communicated to its users and builders. Most architects opt for realistic computer generated renders to showcase their projects, while others choose to explore different techniques, translating their architectural narratives through photo collages, sketches, animation, hyper-realistic miniature models, walkthroughs, diagrams, and occasionally, script.

This week’s curated selection of Best Unbuilt Architecture highlights projects submitted by the ArchDaily community that are presented through different media. From a hand-drawn sketch of a coastal redevelopment in Norway to an abstract composition of photography and architectural drawings in Poland, this round up of unbuilt projects showcases diverse architectural typologies and their unique visualizations. The article also includes projects from the Netherlands, Hungary, Poland, United Arab Emirates, and Uzbekistan.

Read on to discover 10 miscellaneous projects along with their descriptions from the architects.

Hondrug Park

Felixx Landscape Architects & Planners



Save this picture! Hondrug Park, Amsterdam, The Netherlands By Felixx Landscape Architects & Planners. Image © Felixx

The Amstel III district is located between the Amsterdam Arena in the North, IKEA and the AMC Medical center in the South. Currently a monofunctional business district, in the coming years, the area will be transformed into a lively, mixed-use, climate resilient district with improved social and economic conditions. An area and strategic design proposal developed by Felixx, envision future-proof and attractive living and working environment for the transformed district.

The Pilgrim

tło / background + Wachura



Save this picture! The Pilgrim by tło / background + Michał Wachura. Image © Michał Wachura _ Kamil Wróbel

The project consists of three stages: First is the production of specialized educational units in assembly towers. Second is the transportation of units by using an airship-based foot system to selected places on the globe where the teaching systems do not exist or are at a low level. The third stage is the creation of educational centers that give people access to knowledge, tools and technologies of the mod-ern world. Giving them the opportunity to level the playing field.

Urban Meditation Station

DeZ Architecture Studio



Save this picture! Urban Meditation Station by DeZ Architecture Studio. Image © DeZ Architecture Studio

Urban meditation station is a room that is like any other urban spaces . It can be a part of the everyday life of the citizens, which is understood everyday consciously or unconsciously. A small room with a view of human architecture which based on cultural and social backgrounds and maintaining the requirements of the design of a specific meditation spaces, can have a local style and will be placed with a familiar face in different parts of the city.

La Være

Bjørbekk & Lindheim Landscape Architects



Save this picture! “La være” (Let it be…) by Bjørbekk & Lindheim Landscape architects. Image © Bjørbekk & Lindheim Landscape architects

Norwegian Scenic Routes are 18 selected roads that run through the Norwegian landscapes with unique natural qualities, along coasts and fjords, mountains, and waterfalls. The routes are intended as alternatives to the main roads, and the drive itself should be an enjoyable experience. The Norwegian Public Roads Administration has held a design competition for three rest areas along the Norwegian Scenic Route in Hardangervidda: Vardestopp, Ørteren and Våkavadet. Landscape architects Bjørbekk &Lindheim have been awarded the competition with the design concept "LA VERE" (… let it be)

Iconic Mosque

Dubai Creek Harbour by Az-Uz Architecture and Design Studio



Save this picture! Iconic Mosque in Dubai Creek Harbour by Az-Uz Architecture and Design Studio. Image © Emre Can Yılmaz

An interpretation of analytic, module based, repetitive elements of Islamic Architecture... More than the whole, total space, a set of generative modules were designed and instrumentalized to make space. A special bond and togetherness between the man-made and the natural was sought.

Port of Culture

NAO IWANARI,ARCHITECTURE



Save this picture! Port of Culture by NAO IWANARI,ARCHITECTURE. Image © NAO IWANARI,ARCHITECTURE

The project site was considered important for citizens and visitors to be a symbol of peace open to the city, such as a park. In order to open this place to the city, by obscuring the boundaries between the inside and outside of this building, we aim to give visitors the experience of walking through the park, wherever they are in this facility.

Camp(l)us

Anna Protasevich



Save this picture! Camp(l)us by Anna Protasevich. Image © Anna Protasevich

Camp(l)us is a conceptual pedestrian bridge which makes university grounds more inclusive to outsiders by offering itself as a documentation space for activism. While the idea of who is inherently a part of a university campus and who is not, a programmatic and physical pedestrian-scale intervention seeks to bridge the two dedicating its architectural surfaces to that of positive defacement, including painting, tagging, knitting, and altering. This bridge ultimately belongs to no one, but invites the larger city community to participate in the university community.

Cultural Center

Grace Studio

Save this picture! Cultural Center by GRACE Studio. Image © GRACE

GRACE studio is set to reconstruct a cultural center in Tashkent. This renovation project will encompass a French cultural center and an international art restoration lab. The original structure, built in 1986, is considered an example of Tashkent modernism. On being completed, the restoration will return the building to its original spatial composition, which, alongside the restoration laboratories and public areas, will accommodate a modern configurable hall auditorium for theatrical performances, concerts and film screenings.

Hungarian Cube House Redesign: The Rural and The Urban Cube

Grafit Műterem

Save this picture! Cube House Redesign by Grafit Műterem. Image © Marcell Gergely Horváth and Eszter Kocsik

Grafit Műterem architecture studio proposes two variations on the renovation of Hungarian Cube Houses, a significant heritage of socialist architecture. The Rural Cube type plan draws inspiration from the traditional house and plot attributes and focuses on connecting with the garden, while the Urban Cube proposes a significant internal and external rethinking, resulting in a contemporary, high-end solution. After submission to an open call, the urban type plan was purchased for the National Type Plan Catalogues of Hungary.

Alternate Realities | AR 2022

Charette

Save this picture! Alternate Realities | AR 2022. Image Courtesy of Charette _ By Lau Yee Mu, Ang Hui Yi, Melissa Ho Er Shwen _ Chia Hui Yen - First Prize

The ‘Alternate Realities | AR 2022’ is an international architecture design competition organized by Charette. Through this competition, we intend to spark a conversation regarding issues plaguing the world through design dialogue. The participants explored a wide range of possible scenarios for the future aiming to send warning signs to the world against climate change. Some architectural visions painted a riveting picture of the post-apocalyptic world where the human species have been wiped off of the face of the earth while others presented a hopeful future where humans have evolved to adapt to the changing climate.

