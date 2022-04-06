Ice Su House / Junsekino Architect and Design

+ 25

Text description provided by the architects. Ice sue’s house is a two – stories house located in the residential area in Bangkok. Surrounded by the neighbors, the owners required a living area with high level of privacy yet remained some relation to the outside nature. Hence, this contradiction of condition is being physically interpreted into an architectural form and space.

The simplicity of form is one of the first intension of the architect for elucidating the characteristic of the owner through the architectural mass. On the limited plot of land, the architects try to utilize the space effectively by compressing the programs together and arranging the main living area on the upper floor which this later effect the proportion of the house as the second floor is designed to be higher than the ground floor.

The architect clearly isolated the space into three main part considering the level privacy including terraces, common area on the first floor and main living area which is being elevated upon the ground level and cover them underneath a huge steep roof in order to compact and exclude them from the surrounding context. Thus, the openings around the house are being camouflaged by the roof as well as the terraces on both floors which allows the owners to enjoy the surrounded nature without leaving their dwelling.

For this project, the architectural and the interior space is consolidated as one. To enlarge the use of interior space, the architect decided to use the sloped ceiling with the skylight in the middle of the corridor which is surrounded by the programs and some other feature to serve both owners and their cats.

Although the form and space are designed to be simple and straight forward, every detail and juxtaposition of each material is arranged harmoniously which as well becomes part of representing the characteristic of the owner. The use of translucent materials in some part including glass block fence and translucent sheet for the eaves help reducing the solidity of the mass without deprive of the privacy of the dweller. Moreover, with some skylights on the roof for illuminating the interior space throughout daytime, it helps maintaining the connection with the surrounding context.