We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Japan
  5. House in SouthMinoh / FujiwaraMuro Architects

House in SouthMinoh / FujiwaraMuro Architects

Save this project
House in SouthMinoh / FujiwaraMuro Architects

© Toshiyuki Yano© Toshiyuki Yano© Toshiyuki Yano© Toshiyuki Yano+ 26

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Minoo, Japan
  • Architects: FujiwaraMuro Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  67
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2021
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Toshiyuki Yano
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  Koizumi, Lilycolor, Nissin-EX
  • Lead Architects : Shintaro Fujiwara, Yoshio Muro
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Toshiyuki Yano
© Toshiyuki Yano

Text description provided by the architects. The clients, a couple with children, originally came to our firm with a request to renovate the childhood home of one partner to accommodate two households, theirs and their parents. However, partway through the planning process, they decided instead to search for a new property and build a single-family residence.

Save this picture!
© Toshiyuki Yano
© Toshiyuki Yano
Save this picture!
Plan - Ground Floor
Plan - Ground Floor
Save this picture!
© Toshiyuki Yano
© Toshiyuki Yano
Save this picture!
© Toshiyuki Yano
© Toshiyuki Yano

Our firm participated in the search for land. Although the clients were not looking in a specific area, they decided to focus close to the husband’s workplace and eventually found this triangular site on a quiet residential street. Although the street was only about two meters across, barely wide enough for a car to drive down, the family liked the atmosphere and location. We, therefore, asked a construction firm we knew if building a house there would be possible. After learning that it would take some extra work but was doable, we began designing the home. 

Save this picture!
© Toshiyuki Yano
© Toshiyuki Yano
Save this picture!
© Toshiyuki Yano
© Toshiyuki Yano

The site is in a district where strict building codes limit building height, eave height, and other architectural elements. We began by considering the design and use possibilities of the exterior form that resulted from obeying these various codes. This led us to a structure resembling stacked blocks. The absence of large walls makes the building less of an overwhelming presence on the street, and the way its appearance changes as one walks adds interest. In part to ensure privacy, we settled on an exterior design consisting entirely of white blocks, with windows concealed from the street.

Save this picture!
© Toshiyuki Yano
© Toshiyuki Yano
Save this picture!
Section
Section

The two-story interior has an entryway, master bedroom, children’s rooms, and bathroom downstairs, and a living room, dining room, and kitchen upstairs. The bedrooms face the spacious entryway, with high ceilings in the children’s rooms to accommodate lofts. Louvered floors in part of the upstairs allow visibility between levels. The portions of the second floor facing the street, whose odd shapes result from the height limitations, are effectively put to use as balconies visually linked to the interior spaces. The blocky exterior shape is echoed in the interior spaces, creating a unified interior and exterior design.

Save this picture!
© Toshiyuki Yano
© Toshiyuki Yano

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
FujiwaraMuro Architects
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesJapan
Cite: "House in SouthMinoh / FujiwaraMuro Architects" 05 Apr 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/979603/house-in-southminoh-fujiwaramuro-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream