We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Hospitality Architecture
  4. United States
  5. Camp Sarika / Luxury Frontiers

Camp Sarika / Luxury Frontiers

Save this project
Camp Sarika / Luxury Frontiers

© Aman© Aman© Aman© Aman+ 23

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Hospitality Architecture, Hotels
United States
  • Lead Architect, Principal And Managing Director : Graeme Labe
  • Lead Architect, Director Of Architecture & Interior Design : Anomien Smith
  • Interior Design : Idalina Silva
  • Engineering : Tom Avant
  • Consulting And Liaising : Nicole Surget
  • Consulting Company : Langlios Design
  • Collaborators : Iron Meagan Metalworks
  • Country : United States
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Aman
© Aman

Text description provided by the architects. Luxury Frontiers, the San Francisco and Johannesburg-based international design and development firm, has conceived and designed exclusive luxury accommodation for Camp Sarika by Amangiri in Southern Utah. This first-ever North American all-weather, year-round camp is home to 10 luxury tents nestled at the foot of Utah’s mighty mesas.

Save this picture!
© Aman
© Aman

Luxury Frontiers’ design is a contextual tribute, captivating the senses while creating intimacy within the vast landscape.  Given the Sanskrit name for “open space” and “sky,” Camp Sarika is surrounded by 600 acres of expansive wilderness. Not only does the camp offer carefully curated vistas of rocky outcrops and flat-topped mesas, but it also grants guests access to five National Parks, numerous National Monuments, the Navajo Nation Reservation, and the amenities of the nearby Amangiri.

Save this picture!
© Aman
© Aman

Luxury Frontiers’ concept is driven by contextual design. This is evident in the effortless unfolding of the architecture into the landscape. The tented pavilions bow toward monumental sandstone formations and welcome guests inside with the soft intimacy of a natural canvas tent. The design thrives on both an aesthetic and performance level. In keeping with its natural setting, Luxury Frontiers has designed the tents to withstand the potentially harsh environmental elements of the site, such as temperatures varying from 20° to 105° F.

Save this picture!
© Aman
© Aman

Thoughtfully positioned for unobstructed views of eastern mesas or glorious western sunsets, the iconic tents allow for an unforgettable experience with nature. Evenly divided between one- and two-bedrooms, the 10 units are each equipped with a living area, dining area, wet and dry bar, as well as private bathrooms with a bathtub, indoor and outdoor showers.

Save this picture!
© Aman
© Aman
Save this picture!
© Aman
© Aman
Save this picture!
Section
Section

While the one-bedroom tents are approximately 1,900 square feet, two-bedroom tents offer over 2,800 square feet of canvas-covered bliss. In keeping with the design ethos of Amangiri, all tents are comfortably spacious, with clean lines and natural color schemes. In addition, the refined camp’s details reflect the local region through textures and natural materials inspired by the undulating surfaces of the desert.

Save this picture!
© Aman
© Aman

Inside, Luxury Frontiers’ camp-style custom walnut desks are outfitted with drawers, slung with leather side pouches for magazines and information packs, and completed with a bespoke campaign chair with a sophisticated leather finish. Etched timber headboards on the king and twin beds reference the carved surrounding landscape and are finished with soft cushions suspended from leather straps.  Additional furniture brands featured in the tented pavilions include Nanimarquina, Annie Selke, Christian Liagre, My Home Collection, Marset, Dedon, COR, and River Wood Mills to name a few. 

Save this picture!
© Aman
© Aman
Save this picture!
© Aman
© Aman
Save this picture!
Floor plan
Floor plan
Save this picture!
© Aman
© Aman

The outdoor areas of the tented units are equally beautiful. With access via Douglas Fir sliding doors, guests are invited to relax in a private heated plunge pool, stretch out on a deck arrayed with comfortable loungers, or gather around a campfire complete with fireside furniture. The deck is thoughtfully shaded from the harsh Utah sun by a highly engineered extended canvas overhang allowing for seamless integration between the indoor and outdoor spaces.

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Utah, United States

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Luxury Frontiers
Office

Products

SteelFabric

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureHotelsUnited States
Cite: "Camp Sarika / Luxury Frontiers" 01 Apr 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/979487/camp-sarika-luxury-frontiers> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream