We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. United States
  5. Five Shadows Residence / CLB Architects

Five Shadows Residence / CLB Architects

Save this project
Five Shadows Residence / CLB Architects

© Matthew Millman© Matthew Millman© Matthew Millman© Matthew Millman+ 26

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Teton Village, United States
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Matthew Millman
© Matthew Millman

Text description provided by the architects. Five Shadows, located on a prime site at the base of the Teton Mountain Range, belies the density of the surrounding area. Sited at the western boundary of development, the project lives on the fringes of a meadow near an aspen and conifer forest that cascades down from the summit of Rendezvous Peak. Slightly elevated above neighbors, the compound imparts a feeling of privacy, screens nearby buildings through structural orientation and strategic window placement, and takes in broad views across the valley to the Gros Ventre Range.  

Save this picture!
© Matthew Millman
© Matthew Millman

The 12,870-square-foot house, reminiscent of a homesteader’s settlement, is composed of five connected, symmetrical, agrarian-inspired forms. Featuring minimal overhangs, the compound is organized to accommodate an extensive residential program. The largest form hosts the public spaces, while the peripheral volumes capitalize on privacy for bedrooms and a den.

Save this picture!
© Matthew Millman
© Matthew Millman
Save this picture!
Plan
Plan
Save this picture!
© Matthew Millman
© Matthew Millman

The three central forms are linked by glassy connectors; they lie parallel to and offset from, each other. The remaining two forms, in turn, help define a series of distinct and different outdoor experiences including the auto court at the entry, a west-facing courtyard that embraces an aspen grove, and a south-facing pool terrace flanked by a detached pool house. 

Save this picture!
© Matthew Millman
© Matthew Millman
Save this picture!
© Matthew Millman
© Matthew Millman
Save this picture!
© Matthew Millman
© Matthew Millman

The exteriors are clad simply in stone, with subtle steel detailing. A similarly minimal palette of rift-sawn white oak and white plaster defines the gracious interior spaces. The seeming simplicity of forms and materiality is the result of rigorous alignments and geometries, from the stone coursing on the exterior to the sequenced wood-plank coursing of the interior.

Save this picture!
© Matthew Millman
© Matthew Millman
Save this picture!
© Matthew Millman
© Matthew Millman

The layout of the multiple buildings lends elegance to the flow, while the relationship between spaces fosters a sense of intimacy. The formal proportions, material consistency, and painstaking craftsmanship in Five Shadows were all deliberately considered to enhance privacy, serenity, and a profound connection to the outdoors. 

Save this picture!
© Matthew Millman
© Matthew Millman

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
CLB Architects
Office

Products

WoodStone

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesUnited States
Cite: "Five Shadows Residence / CLB Architects" 03 Apr 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/979345/five-shadows-residence-clb-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream