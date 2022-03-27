We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

World
  ArchDaily
  Projects
  Elementary & Middle School
  France
  School Maurice Béjart / KOMBO Architectes + R+4 Architectes

School Maurice Béjart / KOMBO Architectes + R+4 Architectes

School Maurice Béjart / KOMBO Architectes + R+4 Architectes
© Camille Sonally
© Camille Sonally

© Camille Sonally

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Elementary & Middle School
Juvignac, France
© Camille Sonally
© Camille Sonally

Text description provided by the architects. The project associates a kindergarten of 6 classes, a primary school of 6 classes, and a Third Place. This Third Place offers spaces for the school (activity rooms, library, catering) but also for associations (dance hall). 

© Camille Sonally
© Camille Sonally

Located in the largest width of the plot, the project is part of the approach of urbanization of the neighboring neighborhood: its plan in strips, arranged with a little fan, does not constitute a built front.

Site plan
Site plan
Plans
Plans

Offering compactness and fluidity of circulation, the R+1 set consists of three volumes: two for the school, intimate and warm, clad in Douglas-fir-stone cladding; one for the third place, mineral, and white. They are connected by a bridge, a hyphen between the different entities of the program, whose photovoltaic coverage is accompanied by alternating glazing and translucent polycarbonate on the façade.

© Camille Sonally
© Camille Sonally
© Camille Sonally
© Camille Sonally

The project is part of an ambitious environmental approach and has a clear bioclimatic design. The buildings are perfectly oriented North/South offering easy management of solar inputs by a sun breeze south side. The building is passively refreshed by a natural ventilation system. The plan is compact and allows to circumscribe to the maximum the heated spaces of the intermediate spaces. 

© Camille Sonally
© Camille Sonally
© Camille Sonally
© Camille Sonally

The materials used were carefully chosen with privileged use of materials from renewable and local resources. The constructive system is displayed and a large number of materials are left visible. The project is intended to be exemplary and educational for children. 

© Camille Sonally
© Camille Sonally
© Camille Sonally
© Camille Sonally
Section
Section
© Camille Sonally
© Camille Sonally
© Camille Sonally
© Camille Sonally

The 2 wooden buildings have a mixed post-beam structure and wooden frame walls. The tight 2m grid makes it possible to have thin CLT floors. The CLT of the intermediate floor and the OSB panel of the roof boxes form a rigid diaphragm. Stability is ensured by the wooden frame walls and wooden diagonals between posts. The interior street is a succession of porticoes formed by posts and wooden lattice beams, stable in their plan. Transversal rigidity is achieved by bracing diagonals by metal tie rods on the facade

© Camille Sonally
© Camille Sonally

Project location

34990 Juvignac, France

KOMBO Architectes
R+4 Architectes
Wood

Elementary & Middle school
"School Maurice Béjart / KOMBO Architectes + R+4 Architectes" 27 Mar 2022. ArchDaily.

