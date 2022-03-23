An Upcoming Exhibition at Louisiana Museum of Modern Art Showcases the Multidisciplinary Work of Forensic Architecture

Save this picture! Wall paper from Rafah, 2015. The master drawing of the Rafah investigation including viewpoints and plume measurements from every photograph and video sourced. The base image is a Pléiades satellite photograph of eastern Rafah, taken on 1 August, 2014, 11:39am. Image © Forensic Architecture

The upcoming exhibition in The Architect's Studio series hosted by the Louisiana Museum of Modern Art presents the work of Forensic Architecture, a multidisciplinary research group operating at the intersection of architecture and investigative journalism. Led by architect Eyal Weizman, the collective of architects, artists, software developers, journalists, lawyers, and animators investigates and documents human rights violations across a wide range of global conflicts.The practice constructs models and virtual spaces to share a new perspective on specific events.

Save this picture! Hebron, Testimonies of Violence, 2018-20. Image © Forensic Architecture

In collaboration with activists, NGOs, and media organizations, the London-based studio investigates human rights violations on behalf of people affected by "political conflict, police brutality, border regimes and environmental violence." The practice uses architectural tools such as visualizations, models, and animations to reconstruct and document a crime scene, conducting spatial analysis of particular incidents. At the same time, the different mediums reconstruct a story through images and sound, helping disseminate the evidence of incidents.

Save this picture! Forensic Architecture Bombing of Rafah - Multiple images and reconstructed bomb clouds are arranged within a 3D model of Rafah, Gaza.. Image © Forensic Architecture

The exhibition highlights space as a witness, showcasing how Forensic Architecture gives voice to material evidence. The practice uses open-source data, such as social media, blogs, government websites and satellite data sources which is then analyzed in unconventional and innovative ways. Curated by Kjeld Kjeldsen and Mette Marie Kallehauge, with exhibition design by Luise Hooge Lorenc, the show Forensic Architecture - Witnesses will be on display at Louisiana Museum of Modern Art from May 20 until October 23.

The exhibition is the fifth instalment in Louisiana Museum's The Architect's Studio series, highlighting architects and practices that "work with sustainable and socially aware architecture". Past exhibitions in the series featured Chilean group ELEMENTAL, Chinese firm Amateur Architecture Studio, Mexican architect Tatiana Bilbao, Indian architect Anupama Kundoo.