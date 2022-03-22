We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Apartments
  4. Denmark
  5. Youth Dwellings in Copenhagen / Holscher Nordberg

Youth Dwellings in Copenhagen / Holscher Nordberg

Save this project
Youth Dwellings in Copenhagen / Holscher Nordberg

© Daviid Ranløv© Daviid Ranløv© Daviid Ranløv© Daviid Ranløv+ 18

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Apartments, Renovation
Copenhagen, Denmark
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Daviid Ranløv
© Daviid Ranløv

Text description provided by the architects. The curved shapes of a 1936 modernist building have been extended in height in a new addition. The transformation clarifies the crescent in the street of the former factory building. The old building has been designated with a high conservation value from the conservation authorities. The task of adding the new extension has therefore included great care for the existing architecture.

Save this picture!
© Daviid Ranløv
© Daviid Ranløv

The new facades above the old building are covered in ash wood cladding with a tactile slatted structure that provides relief and texture in the façade. The golden-brown bricks in the two lower floors thus form a patinated base for the new crisp upper part, which over time will change the character to a silver-gray surface. Where it has been necessary to repair the existing outer wall, it is rebuilt with a yellow hand-stroke tile.

Save this picture!
© Daviid Ranløv
© Daviid Ranløv

The façade towards the street follows the shape of the street and is symmetrically built with rhythmic window openings and a convincing sense of proportion. Holscher Nordberg Architecture and Planning has developed a special window for the transformed building. The windows have a vertical spear mounted in the center profile, so that subtle shadow effects occur, which play a visual role in the relief motifs created by the upper wooden façade. All the dwellings have at a bay window to set a generous special frame in the relatively small homes.

Save this picture!
© Daviid Ranløv
© Daviid Ranløv

The window frames are made in anodized aluminum. In the upper part of the building – in a dark appearance – at the bottom in interaction with the tiled façade – in nature.

Save this picture!
© Kristina Dam
© Kristina Dam
Save this picture!
© Kristina Dam
© Kristina Dam

The existing factory building has until recently been used as a school. In this way, it has lived a changeable life and has shown its worth through several different functionalities. In the transformation, the south gable has been opened to provide more daylight into the green courtyard – and thus to the homes facing it.

Save this picture!
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan

The added floors span the courtyard like a bridge – a clear sensuous perception that the addition is lightly located on top of the existing – and materially heavier building. The total area is doubled, while the almost 100-year-old industrial building dictates the shape of its own extension upwards.

Save this picture!
© Daviid Ranløv
© Daviid Ranløv

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Copenhagen, Denmark

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Holscher Nordberg Architecture and Planning
Office

Product

Wood

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousingApartmentsRefurbishmentRenovationDenmark
Cite: "Youth Dwellings in Copenhagen / Holscher Nordberg" 22 Mar 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/978838/youth-dwellings-in-copenhagen-holscher-nordberg> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream