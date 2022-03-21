Themes and Projects Explored at the 2022 Salone del Mobile in Milano

Save this picture! Design with Nature Audiorium. Image © Mario Cucinella Architects

The 60th edition of Salone del Mobile.Milano 2022, which will take place from the 7th till the 12th of June 2022 at the Fiera Milano Rho, is reflecting on the ongoing ecological transition of the design world, with a mission to "demonstrate that it is both possible and crucial to start embedding sustainability and environmental awareness into furniture production". More than 2,000 exhibitors, including over 600 young designers under the age of 35, will express their own identities and creative freedom, using the exhibition space as both an architectural and communication element with sustainability and ecology as main criteria.

The 60th edition of the event will invite participants and visitors to reflect on “inclusive” design, fostering "autonomy, comfort, movement, usability, interaction and safety for all". The president of the Salone explained that the world has a duty to move even faster in the direction of design, production, and distribution solutions that are as sustainable as possible, opting for an ethical approach that results in immediate ecological transformation. With that, the Salone has decided to be an accelerator of ethical and virtuous behaviors, investing in a large project curated by architect Mario Cucinella.

Re-exploring the relationship between nature and the way we live, architect Mario Cucinella is designing a 1,400 sqm installation titled Design with Nature, which will showcase a virtuous ecosystem that represents the future of home living. Located at the S.Project’s Pavilion 15, the installation explores three main themes: ecological transition, the home as the prime urban element and the city as a mine. The installation will highlight topics such as circular economy and reuse, exploring the potential of cities as “reserves” of the future where raw materials used in construction could be sourced. The display will transform the exhibition space into a landscape and a refuge for discussion, reading, reflecting and working.

The Salone del Mobile has always been a catalyst for creativity, positivity and energy. We have always been a place of dialogue and construction, in Milan and at the Shanghai and Moscow editions. Now, we are as shocked as everyone else by the war in Ukraine and believe even more in the importance of being a crossroads of cultures and styles open to the world. This is why we have made sure that the work of the exhibiting exhibitors takes centre stage again. The event acts as a “blank canvas” for all its protagonists – companies, brands and designers – allowing them to project their own identities, promote their own content and tell their own stories. A point of reference for the entire design community. -- Maria Porro, President of the Salone del Mobile.Milano

Similar to every event, the Salone Internazionale del Mobile, the International Furnishing Accessories Exhibition, and Workplace3.0 will offer a great aesthetic avenues that focus on quality and research. The event will also feature the biennial exhibitions EuroCucina, its collateral event FTK (Technology For the Kitchen), and the International Bathroom Exhibition. Following its debut in 2019, S.Project is returning again this year, putting on display design products and large-scale project solutions that explore significant lines of research of surfaces and solutions.

Save this picture! La Linea by BIG at the 2021 Salone del Mobile. Image © Artemide

Following last year's supersalone, which was curated by architect Stefano Boeri, a programme of Talks will take place during the event, launching conversations and debates with prominent figures in the contemporary design scene. The programme is curated by an all-female trio: Chiara Alessi, Maria Cristina Didero, and Beatrice Leanza, and will be highlighting human beings, the planet, beauty, and design. In addition, the Salone will venture yet again beyond the Fiera and expand into the city. A monumental site-specific film installation at Palazzo Reale’s Sala delle Cariatidi will explore the 11 values that have always been embedded in the Salone’s DNA, along with other cultural projects.

Save this picture! La Scatola Magica Rendering. Image © La Scatola

With the aim of having clear sustainability criteria, the board of the Salone del Mobile.Milano has put together a series of guidelines to help exhibitors and stand designers employ reusable or upcycled, low environmental impact materials. The criteria include employing environmentally safe products, avoiding waste materials, ensuring that “adaptability” and “disassembly for reuse are the cardinal principles when choosing the project components, and always keeping in mind where and how these elements could be reused or disposed of.

Earlier this year, the Board of Federlegno Arredo Eventi, in agreement with Fiera Milano, have decided to postpone the event from April 2022 to June 2022, to make sure that international participants will be able to participate in the event, and that all participating companies have sufficient time to prepare and install their work. President of the Salone del Mobile.Milano, explained that: “The decision to postpone the event will enable exhibitors, visitors, journalists and the entire international furnishing and design community to make the very most of an event that promises to be packed with new things, in total safety. As well as celebrating a major anniversary, the event will focus on the theme of sustainability, acting as a showcase for the progress made in this regard by creatives, designers, and companies."