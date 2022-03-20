We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  5. YD House / Isso Architects

YD House / Isso Architects

YD House / Isso Architects

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Jakarta, Indonesia
  • Architects: Isso Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  87
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2021
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Ernest Theofilus
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  Atlas Concorde, Blanco, Jotun, Toto, Dekkson Lock, Lemkra, Niro Granite Indonesia
  • Lead Architect : Wibisono Soegih
  • Project Team : Stephanie Tatimu, Muhamad Rifsa
  • General Contractor : Meidi Dwimarditanto
  • City : Jakarta
  • Country : Indonesia
Text description provided by the architects. This one-floor house occupies a long, narrow site in a residential neighborhood in southern Jakarta. Though it’s looking rather solid and unusual from the façade, the experience felt when entering the house is intended to be a very down-to-earth journey. The wooden lattice ceiling allows plenty of sunlight into the main entrance, and through it, there will be a foyer and an inner courtyard waiting. The foyer acts as a transitional space, connecting the outside world with the living spaces within.

Axonometric Plan
The 3 primary rooms of the house, living, dining, and master bedroom, all have a direct view of the courtyard. The dining-living area is designed as an open plan, with sliding doors to encourage better circulation throughout the space and perpetuate an indoor-outdoor atmosphere. As such, in this rather narrow space, we still want the client to have a pleasing spatial experience.

All rooms in this house are designed to have direct ventilation to maximize air circulation and natural light intake. The tall tower seen from the façade not only adds character to the house but is also crucial to perform the stack ventilation (chimney effect) to the laundry room. There’s also a service kitchen in the front part of the house, with a double window system, but we replace the front part with solid concrete, so it blocked the view, giving the cook privacy but allowing the air to circulate well. Air circulation and the human scale are the 2 key important aspects that shape this defined space.

Section
This house design is very much inspired by the ever-so-familiar semi-circle. This is apparent in the half-moon shape on the façade, and it continues to be persistently used again and again in the interior and the furniture which ultimately ties it all together. “The solid-looking is fluid”. The unusual turn out to be familiar after all.

Project gallery

