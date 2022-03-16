A Coastal Villa in Santorini and a Shelter in the Forests of Thailand: 9 Unbuilt Houses Submitted to ArchDaily

Save this picture! Bohem Project by Team Group. Image Courtesy of Team Group

This week’s curated selection of Best Unbuilt Architecture highlights private residential projects submitted by the ArchDaily community. From a residential quarter comprising eight urban villas, to private getaways in the suburbs of Hyderabad, India, this round up of unbuilt projects showcases how architects design private spaces that combine locality and functionality in structures that cater to the residents’ lifestyles and behaviors. The article also includes projects from Iran, the United States, Thailand, and Greece.

+ 126

Read on to discover nine residential projects along with their descriptions from the architects.

Semi-Detached Houses

v.baskozos architects & n. baskozos

Save this picture! Semi-Detached Houses by v.baskozos architects & n. baskozos. Image Courtesy of Katerina Ouzouni

+ 126

The project is located in Mesaria, a characteristic and densely built settlement, on the island of Santorini. It is consisted of two houses with separate entrances through the municipal road. The goal was to incorporate the building into the existing scenery· for this purpose it was entirely composed out of the existing traditional typologies of Santorini. Another part of the design process was preservation. Ruins of a former structure which were found on site, were integrated into the current design.

Staycation

Studio D+B

Save this picture! Staycation by Studio D+B. Image Courtesy of Ranadheer arya

+ 126

What we’ve tried to achieve here is to nail the brief to design an efficient getaway home that features timelessness incorporating materials that grow beautiful with age, highlighting a luxurious indoor/outdoor experience. Each of these villas have been conceptualized with an internal garden/courtyard of its own as well as views of a sprawling golf course in the upcoming suburbs of Hyderabad.

Villa Galbam

Davood Boroojeni Office

Save this picture! Villa Galbam by Davood Boroojeni Office. Image Courtesy of Peno Visualization Studio

+ 126

In the plan of Villa Gilbam, solutions have been found for issues, including the location that the villa should be established there, the impacts of climate and neighborhood on its design, and the desired quality of the shared space. The angle of the three volumes of the villa relative to each other was adjusted in a way to create a shared space in the heart of the building. This space has a perfect and extraordinary view of the surrounding mountains.

Minus Villa

kalbod studio

Save this picture! Minus Villa by kalbod studio. Image Courtesy of Kalbod Studio

+ 126

The project consists of 3 levels (2 levels on the ground and 1 level is underground) with an area about 500 square meters. According to client requests, the design involves a suite for guest on the ground floor, 4 master bedrooms on the first floor, 2 pools (outside and inside the house) and a roof garden. The idea follows a contextual architecture that inspired by vernacular texture of minus area in order to preserve the two trees on the site. In order to illuminate the basement floor, a garden has been designed to integrate the connection between outside and inside the volume in addition to lighting.

The Broken Home

IF (Integrated Field Co.,Ltd.)

Save this picture! The Broken Home by IF (Integrated Field Co.,Ltd.). Image Courtesy of Integrated Field Co.,Ltd. & IOD (Illustrations on Demand)

+ 126

The Broken Home is realized as a minimal, boxy architecture with the interior components arranged to cater to the family members’ lifestyles and behaviors. The house is special for the way it elevates a way of life and relationship pattern of a Thai family in the time of Digital Disruption, utilizing it as the key component of the design.

Tamsen House

Fernando Fisbein Architect

Save this picture! Tamsen House by Fernando Fisbein Architect. Image Courtesy of Fernando Fisbein Architect

+ 126

This house is located on a narrow piece of coastal land in between two ponds in Southampton, NY. While the program is typical of a house in the area, this project seeks to be an infrastructure for environmental awareness. Our sustainable approach toward the minimal disturbance of the existing ground, resilient constructive system and materials, and maximization of pre-fabrication, investigates the potential of establishing a larger framework of ecological decision-making, a prototype for positively contributing to the built environment.

FASKOMILIA

TSOLKA Architects

Save this picture! FASKOMILIA by TSOLKA Architects. Image Courtesy of Tsolka Architects

+ 126

The 3 residence building renders the sensorial course of the coastline and the curvatures of the mountain behind into its architectural fluidity. A sculpture framed carefully in a “static” motion , visually flexible and free. It is designed from the inside out to orchestrate the best views of the cascading landscape, following the rhythm of the seafront within its structure, creating organic spaces that expand and enhance our perceptions of the surroundings.

Bohem Project

Team Group

Save this picture! Bohem Project by Team Group. Image Courtesy of Team Group

+ 126

Bionic or biology-inspired engineering is the modeling of systems and mechanisms of nature and living things. This method is followed by innovation and the art of using living systems. By using this structure and adaptation of nature, in the architectural process of the Bohem project, an attempt has been made to promote a sense of dynamism, growth, and fluidity alongside the evolution and aspects of aesthetics.

Phu Ruea Shelter

Area25

Save this picture! Phu Ruea Shelter - Building A by Area25. Image Courtesy of Area25

+ 126

Why Shelter, why not home? The designer commented that A home is a comfort place, but if a “Shelter “is a safe zone then it is different from home. So, we call it Shelter. The building is situated on a forest plot that stretches from the top of the hill to the lowest point where the trees reach the canal. This Shelter was humbly placed. And the most important duty is to coordinate the inhabitants and nature together as seamlessly as possible.

HOW TO SUBMIT AN UNBUILT PROJECT

We highly appreciate the input from our readers and are always happy to see more projects designed by them. If you have an Unbuilt project to submit, click here and follow the guidelines. Our curators will review your submission and get back to you in case it is selected for a feature.