Designing With (And For) Flowers: Beauty and Sensitivity in 7 Flower Shop Projects

From celebrations of important conquests to expressions of wishes for someone who is sick to get better, the act of gifting someone (or oneself) with flowers is present at different stages of our lives and can carry numerous meanings. This kind of ritual materializes the expression of a feeling and, in many cultures, it is a delicate and sensitive choice, which usually takes into account the selection of specific species for each event.

For this reason, flower shops and stores specializing in flower arrangements are often places where the diversity of species is arranged in order to make it possible to choose the right arrangement or bouquet of flowers. In this sense, many florists take advantage of spatial organizations and design elements that seek to enhance the natural beauty of flowers. Some examples of this strategy are the use of more neutral tones on the surfaces, in contrast to the colors of the different species, and the use of innovative displays in dialogue with the arrangements.

© Adrià GoulaCortesia de Serrano+Baquero© Takumi Ota© Imagen Subliminal (Miguel de Guzmán + Rocío Romero)+ 15

The series of flower shops presented below brings the different design approaches that these spaces can present, ranging from the general spatial concept to the details of exhibiting structures as a way of dialoguing with the arrangements and bouquets for sale.

Gigi-Verde Kobe / SIDES CORE

© Takumi Ota
© Takumi Ota
© Takumi Ota
© Takumi Ota

Colvin Florist / Roman Izquierdo Bouldstridge

© Adrià Goula
© Adrià Goula
© Adrià Goula
© Adrià Goula

Orchids and Ladders / SERRANO+BAQUERO Arquitectos

Cortesia de Serrano+Baquero
Cortesia de Serrano+Baquero
© Fernando Alda
© Fernando Alda

Floricultura Flowerbar / AR Arquitetos

© Maíra Acayaba
© Maíra Acayaba
© Maíra Acayaba
© Maíra Acayaba

Absolute Flower Shop / More Design Office

© Yichen Ding
© Yichen Ding
© Yichen Ding
© Yichen Ding

Monday Monday Floral Art Studio / UM

© Che Liu
© Che Liu
© Jie Feng
© Jie Feng

Mon Parnasse Flower Shop / Canobardin

© Imagen Subliminal (Miguel de Guzmán + Rocío Romero)
© Imagen Subliminal (Miguel de Guzmán + Rocío Romero)
© Imagen Subliminal (Miguel de Guzmán + Rocío Romero)
© Imagen Subliminal (Miguel de Guzmán + Rocío Romero)

Susanna Moreira
Author

Cite: Moreira, Susanna . "Designing With (And For) Flowers: Beauty and Sensitivity in 7 Flower Shop Projects" [Projetando com (e para) as flores: beleza e sensibilidade em 7 projetos de floriculturas] 18 Mar 2022. ArchDaily. (Trans. Simões, Diogo) Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/978447/designing-with-and-for-flowers-beauty-and-sensitivity-in-7-flower-shop-projects> ISSN 0719-8884

