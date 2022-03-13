Rocky Mountain House #1 / forma Architecture

+ 33

Text description provided by the architects. The Rocky Mountain House #1 is a 2000 sf Nordic style house with 4 bedrooms and 3.5 baths located in the outskirts of Carbondale, Colorado. A creek front property with a bird sanctuary in the backyard.

A sustainable home that explores a new way of living with smaller spaces and the idea of economic sustainability. The house was designed to have an independent and yet connected rental unit which allows the owners to have the possibility to finance the house and also to expand it in the future for when the family grows.

The house was designed to achieve a NET ZERO standard. This includes continuous exterior insolation around the whole envelope of the structure, thermals mass for the radiant floor (4" of concrete) electric water heat pump for the hot water, EV charger in the garage, big overhangs to the northwest to protect the big windows from direct sunlight's, etc.