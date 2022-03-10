We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  5. Belgrano Barbecue & Studio / Estudio VA arquitectos

Belgrano Barbecue & Studio / Estudio VA arquitectos

Belgrano Barbecue & Studio / Estudio VA arquitectos

© Luis Barandiarán© Luis Barandiarán© Luis Barandiarán© Luis Barandiarán+ 29

  • Curated by Agustina Coulleri
Houses
City Bell, Argentina
  • Architects: Estudio VA arquitectos
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  1345 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2021
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Luis Barandiarán
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  Smeg, C+C, FV, Jhonson, Mava, Pigüe, ferrum, mármoles 72
  • Lead Architects : Abadie Federico, Vicente Prieto Pablo
© Luis Barandiarán
© Luis Barandiarán

Text description provided by the architects. This project was based on the premise of maintaining the same materials used in the owner`s house, situated in the same lot, keeping the brick as the main character. The main idea was to create a reunion space, with a private room that can be used as a bedroom or a study room.  A pool with solarium near the designated area was a key element to engage the program, using gardens and natural elements to set boundaries. The main garden of the house was used to place a curved brick wall that allow privacy between the parts.

© Luis Barandiarán
© Luis Barandiarán
Plan
Plan
Sección longitudinal
Sección longitudinal
© Luis Barandiarán
© Luis Barandiarán

The project is created by simple volumes made of brick and glass that support the wooden cover through the metallic columns and beams. This floating cover, that separates itself from the main volume, marks the main area of the construction.

© Luis Barandiarán
© Luis Barandiarán
© Luis Barandiarán
© Luis Barandiarán

The program consists of the main space that can adapt to different recreational uses, such as parties, barbecues, and family reunions, in connection to the existing pool and family house in the lot. 

© Luis Barandiarán
© Luis Barandiarán
© Luis Barandiarán
© Luis Barandiarán
© Luis Barandiarán
© Luis Barandiarán

The complete project includes a paddle court and a vehicle warehouse.

Cite: "Belgrano Barbecue & Studio / Estudio VA arquitectos" [Quincho - estudio Belgrano / Estudio VA arquitectos] 10 Mar 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/978201/belgrano-barbecue-and-studio-estudio-va-arquitectos> ISSN 0719-8884

