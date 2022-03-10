Belgrano Barbecue & Studio / Estudio VA arquitectos

+ 29

Houses • City Bell, Argentina Architects: Estudio VA arquitectos

Area : 1345 ft²

Year : 2021

Photographs : Luis Barandiarán

Manufacturers : Smeg C+C , FV , Jhonson , Mava , Pigüe , ferrum , mármoles 72

Lead Architects : Abadie Federico, Vicente Prieto Pablo

Text description provided by the architects. This project was based on the premise of maintaining the same materials used in the owner`s house, situated in the same lot, keeping the brick as the main character. The main idea was to create a reunion space, with a private room that can be used as a bedroom or a study room. A pool with solarium near the designated area was a key element to engage the program, using gardens and natural elements to set boundaries. The main garden of the house was used to place a curved brick wall that allow privacy between the parts.

The project is created by simple volumes made of brick and glass that support the wooden cover through the metallic columns and beams. This floating cover, that separates itself from the main volume, marks the main area of the construction.

The program consists of the main space that can adapt to different recreational uses, such as parties, barbecues, and family reunions, in connection to the existing pool and family house in the lot.

The complete project includes a paddle court and a vehicle warehouse.