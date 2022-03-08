We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

World
  Paris City Council Approves Gustafson Porter + Bowman's Landscape Plan for the Eiffel Tower Site

Paris City Council Approves Gustafson Porter + Bowman’s Landscape Plan for the Eiffel Tower Site

Paris City Council Approves Gustafson Porter + Bowman’s Landscape Plan for the Eiffel Tower Site
© MIR
© MIR

Paris City Council granted final approval to Gustafson Porter + Bowman's landscape design for the Eiffel Tower site. The project is the result of a 2019 international competition that sought to redesign the 2-kilometre axis leading up to the Eiffel Tower, connecting Place du Trocadéro, Palais de Chaillot, Pont d'Iéna, Champ de Mars and the Military Academy. The landscape plan redefines this iconic green space in Paris by increasing green areas by 35% and adding over 200 new trees, in addition to pedestrianizing the Iena bridge.

© MIR© MIR© MIR© Lotoarchilab

© MIR
© MIR

In anticipation of the 2024 Olympic Games, the municipality of Paris seeks to enhance the pedestrian experience around the Eiffel tower, highlighting the qualities of the structure and improving connections across the site. "The first phase will transform the roundabout at Trocadero into lawn terraces with fantastic views of the Eiffel Tower, increase the amount of planting around the Varsovie fountain, green the entire Quai Branly and enhance the gardens around the Eiffel Tower," says Mary Bowman.

© Lotoarchilab
© Lotoarchilab

We are delighted that the Tour Eiffel "One" project is moving into the first phase of construction. This is an important moment for a major historical site to become more accessible to all people and be more environmentally sustainable and resilient. We have also worked on increasing biodiversity across the site, including modifications to historical lights to meet new standards. - Kathryn Gustafson.

With 7 million tourists climbing up the Eiffel tower each year and 30 million visiting the site, the project will improve accessibility, relieve over-crowding and create a resilient landscape. Works are expected to begin this summer, with the first phase set for completion in time for the Summer Olympics of 2024.

© MIR
© MIR

