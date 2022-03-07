Mr.Green’s Office / MIA Design Studio

+ 22

Principal Architect : Nguyen Hoang Manh

Concept Design : Nguyen Quoc Long

Technical Design : Bui Hoang Bao

Architects : MIA Design Studio

Country : Vietnam

Did you collaborate on this project?

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. An outdoor garden in a high-rise concrete block. Why not? We, the children of nature, always fall in love with the beauty of the landscape. Coincidentally, we came across a customer with the same passion for plants, flowers, comfort, and lightness. From there, together, we created an “outdoor office”.

Vietnam's urban areas are increasingly losing the inherent green spaces and spaces necessary for the living environment. The rapid development of an economic center of a country produces more and more high-rise concrete blocks in the urban areas, young businesses and workers spend thousands of hours of intellectual activities in the city in limited blocks of space, and with limited emotions. Our client, and MIA Design Studio personally, is not one of them. We go above the barrier, conceived the idea of ​​building an "outdoor office" in a giant concrete office building block.

The project is an office building with multiple floors. Offices use a part of the building floor. When the elevator doors open, the elevator lobby would lead to the reception and lobby space, which is combined with a small bonsai garden and waiting for seating as a message showing the host's hospitality. The main materials used in the project show the authenticity of the space, from the cool tone of the metal creating a contrast, complementing the elegance and compactness. Subsequently, the trees have become a colorful "Miss" in a neutral and gentle picture.

Being led inside, the experiencer will completely lose the cramped and stuffy feeling of the city as they approach the "outdoor lounge garden" of the "owner". The reception space and meeting room are arranged inside a garden. Not only has this function of creating privacy with the surrounding works, but this garden also has the function of regulating light, reducing glare in the afternoon, and shining directly into the office.