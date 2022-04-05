We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

World
ARI Residence / micelle

ARI Residence / micelle

© Lemmart© Lemmart© Lemmart© Lemmart+ 37

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Japan
  • Architects: micelle
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  159
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2017
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Lemmart
  • Lead Architect : Katada Tomoki
  • Construction : TANK
© Lemmart
© Lemmart

Text description provided by the architects. The site is located on the edge of the sprawl, the residence and the farmland are intertwined, and the distinctive scenery of the "Japanese suburbs" with a strong contrast is characteristic. The owner is a person who engages in the construction industry and customize it while having fun　more and more from now on. So, I thought about a simple and primitive roof　of japan that can boldly change the environment and lifestyle by low-tech.

© Lemmart
© Lemmart
Plan
Plan
© Lemmart
© Lemmart
© Lemmart
© Lemmart

To better incorporate the environment of four seasons in Japan, the roofing material is translucent, the ceiling can be opened and closed, and the attic, empty space controls the environment (its light, rain, heat) of the　living space. In addition, considering the summer ventilation and the heat insulation in winter, the wall of the north and south was made a leap door. As respiring, residents close to and open the building according to the environment, it is a residence that is the extension of the body. Although it may not be a way of living where many people are accepted, it is a way of living enjoying grace while interacting with the environment, not living in a box like a refrigerator topper that is tightly separated by insulation material.

© Lemmart
© Lemmart
© Lemmart
© Lemmart
Section Diagrams
Section Diagrams
© Lemmart
© Lemmart

In the interior, taking the light by the skylight, except for the core (wet area), we made a living space by movable object, shoji, screen, screen tatami. Each object was designed individually, so that each unspoiled object gathered as an interior space. It is supposed to create a good rhythm as the background of customization and furniture that will gradually be added.

© Lemmart
© Lemmart

The framework was made as the wagoya structure (the roof of the Japanese hut structure), which is a form of roof suitable for the Japanese environment. Its form is born out of the necessity of inside and outside that it is a low, flat, and comfortable interior space compatible with the mode sitting on floor and a steep slope to promptly flow the rain and a gentle slope for daylighting. But the authority and its nostalgia, born from the double roof, is emasculated by cheap (impressing) material (there are the contradiction between the image and the roof material…). The form of the shell becomes clearer, and the empty space scooped with its shell becomes the core of this residence there.

© Lemmart
© Lemmart
Detail Section
Detail Section
© Lemmart
© Lemmart

I flatter myself to be able to create a new Japanese rural landscape that the roof that scooped the sky drifted　and changed its appearance like breathing.

© Lemmart
© Lemmart

Project gallery

