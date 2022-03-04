IESE Business School / Sancho Madridejos

+ 17

University • Madrid, Spain Architects : Sancho-Madridejos

Area Area of this architecture project Area : 161459 ft²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year : 2021

Photographs Photographs : J.C. Sancho, Sancho-Madridejos, Hisao Suzuki

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers : INGEPIEDRA , Junkers , LAAM , LAMP , MUNDO TARIMA , Roca , Schuco

Lead Architects : Juan Carlos Sancho, Sol Madridejos, Ana Vinagre

Design Team : Bárbara Sos, Félix Bellido, Paula del Río, Eva Recio, Beatriz Ramo, Esther Jimenez, Luis Burunda, Natalia Romero, Víctor Alonso, Irene Iglesias, Gerardo Martín

Technical Architecture : María de Lluc - Grupo Sener

Structural Engineering : Gogaite Ingenieros Consultores

Facilities Engineering : JG Ingenieros

Construction Company : Ferrovial Agromán

City : Madrid

Country : Spain

Text description provided by the architects. These new buildings are within the IESE Business School Campus, as a complement to an existing building. In a pine tree-covered plot, these new buildings structure the existing uses and order the entirety of the campus, both in terms of place and organization and in the representative level. The interventions proposed the reorganization of the whole campus, its paths, relationships between pieces, and treatment of outdoor areas.

The new uses articulate from an outdoors sheltered atrium, roofed with a stone dome comprised of a system of 777 parameterized parts of 250 kg each, fit together into one another mechanically. This atrium acts both in the symbolic level, it being the point of access, and as a meeting point. It divides two areas: the auditorium, with independent access and functioning, and the teaching center, which includes a classroom, faculty lounges, offices, and a cafeteria.

The auditorium is buried from the access level and is covered with a wooden dome, which shapes are both acoustic and mechanical, as they come from the structural system used. This dome is not hanging, it has the appropriate shapes for correct mechanical behavior. The auditorium perimeter opens to the campus, providing weightlessness to the space.

The long volume of the teaching center is pierced with courtyards at different levels and a longitudinal portico of access that leads to the atrium. Different situations in a succession of compressed or vertical spaces accompany the user when traversing the building while connecting the different uses within it.