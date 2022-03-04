We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

World
  5. IESE Business School / Sancho Madridejos

IESE Business School / Sancho Madridejos

IESE Business School / Sancho Madridejos

© Sancho-Madridejos© J.C. Sancho© Sancho-Madridejos© Hisao Suzuki+ 17

  • Curated by Agustina Coulleri
University
Madrid, Spain
  • Architects : Sancho-Madridejos
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  161459 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2021
  • Photographs
    Photographs :J.C. Sancho, Sancho-Madridejos, Hisao Suzuki
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  INGEPIEDRA, Junkers, LAAM, LAMP, MUNDO TARIMA, Roca, Schuco
  • Lead Architects : Juan Carlos Sancho, Sol Madridejos, Ana Vinagre
  • Design Team : Bárbara Sos, Félix Bellido, Paula del Río, Eva Recio, Beatriz Ramo, Esther Jimenez, Luis Burunda, Natalia Romero, Víctor Alonso, Irene Iglesias, Gerardo Martín
  • Technical Architecture : María de Lluc - Grupo Sener
  • Structural Engineering : Gogaite Ingenieros Consultores
  • Facilities Engineering : JG Ingenieros
  • Construction Company : Ferrovial Agromán
  • City : Madrid
  • Country : Spain
© Sancho-Madridejos
Text description provided by the architects. These new buildings are within the IESE Business School Campus, as a complement to an existing building. In a pine tree-covered plot, these new buildings structure the existing uses and order the entirety of the campus, both in terms of place and organization and in the representative level. The interventions proposed the reorganization of the whole campus, its paths, relationships between pieces, and treatment of outdoor areas.

© J.C. Sancho
Axonometry
Axonometry
© J.C. Sancho
The new uses articulate from an outdoors sheltered atrium, roofed with a stone dome comprised of a system of 777 parameterized parts of 250 kg each, fit together into one another mechanically.  This atrium acts both in the symbolic level, it being the point of access, and as a meeting point. It divides two areas: the auditorium, with independent access and functioning, and the teaching center, which includes a classroom, faculty lounges, offices, and a cafeteria.

© Sancho-Madridejos
Model
Model
© Sancho-Madridejos
The auditorium is buried from the access level and is covered with a wooden dome, which shapes are both acoustic and mechanical, as they come from the structural system used. This dome is not hanging, it has the appropriate shapes for correct mechanical behavior. The auditorium perimeter opens to the campus, providing weightlessness to the space.

© Hisao Suzuki
© Sancho-Madridejos
© Sancho-Madridejos
The long volume of the teaching center is pierced with courtyards at different levels and a longitudinal portico of access that leads to the atrium. Different situations in a succession of compressed or vertical spaces accompany the user when traversing the building while connecting the different uses within it.

© Sancho-Madridejos
