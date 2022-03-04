We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

World
Studios Frobenstraße 1 / BOLLES+WILSON

Mixed Use Architecture, Apartments, Commercial Architecture
Berlin, Germany
  • Building Services, Fire Protection, Building Physics : Andreas Wilke GmbH
  • City : Berlin
  • Country : Germany
© Aya Schamoni
© Aya Schamoni

Text description provided by the architects. Finished in late 2020 Frobenstraße 1 offers for renting 11 variously sized apartments and 2 commercial units in an area of fashionable shops, galleries, street prostitution, social housing, and huge investor-driven developments for owner-occupied apartments.

© Aya Schamoni
© Aya Schamoni
© Aya Schamoni
© Aya Schamoni

Frobenstraße 1 is a chorus member. It is not a Primadonna that steps out to the front stage. The choreography of urban choruses is the metropolis-DNA of Berlin, Paris, or Barcelona. It defines the street line and the eaves line. In Frobenstraße 1 the upper facade limit is articulated with a recessed shadow line, a modest but significant detail.

© Aya Schamoni
© Aya Schamoni
Groundfloor Plan
Groundfloor Plan

The well-behaved chorus anticipates a fictive future block-perimeter conclusion to the south, where there is now a Kindergarten (with luxurious trees). Here the pink sidewall (firewall) presents itself to the kids with its giant footprint graphic.

© Aya Schamoni
© Aya Schamoni
© Aya Schamoni
© Aya Schamoni

Unlike the Belle Etage of a Paris House, the first floor has the standard 3,10m room height, but its special relation to the street is prescribed by the delicate and continuous railing. The window composition to the street describes the internal layout where three apartments break out of the standard, but generous 3,10m room height to 4,80m and 6,50m. The grey facade has therefore aspirations to be read as a palazzo, with the projecting penthouse window playing the classic Attica.

© Aya Schamoni
© Aya Schamoni

The garden facade is more domestic, balconies meandering out for afternoon sun and individual planting. For the interior communal stair and lift noble black and white tiles dignify homecoming.

© Aya Schamoni
© Aya Schamoni

Project location

Address:Frobenstraße 1, 10783 Berlin, Germany

BOLLES+WILSON
