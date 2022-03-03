World Monuments Fund Announces 25 Endangered Heritage and Cultural Sites for 2022

Save this picture! Heritage Buildings of Beirut, Lebanon. Image Courtesy of World Monuments Fund

The World Monuments Fund has released its 2022 World Monuments Watch list, a selection of 25 sites from across the globe that hold great cultural and heritage significance but are being faced with economic, political or natural threats. This year's selection highlights themes of global issues such as climate change, imbalanced tourism, underrepresentation, and recovery from crisis, urging for prompt preservation plans.

Launched in 1996, the World Monuments Fund (WMF), a leading independent organization, announces a list every two years featuring sites nominated by global community-based organizations and individuals. Since the program’s inception, the organization has raised awareness about heritage places in need of protection, and has contributed more than $110 million towards projects with an additional $300 million from external sources. This year, the list included 24 countries with nearly 12,000 years of history, highlighting how global challenges take a heavy toll on heritage sites. The 2022 open call resulted in more than 225 nominations that underwent internal and external review by the International Council on Monuments and Sites (ICOMOS) and an independent panel of international heritage experts.

Save this picture! Teotihuacan, San Juan Teotihuacan, Mexico. Image Courtesy of World Monuments Fund

Read on to discover the list of endangered sites along with a description of why they were selected by the jury.

Kinchela Aboriginal Boys Training Home, Australia

Save this picture! Kinchela Aboriginal Boys Training Home, Kinchela, Australia. Image Courtesy of World Monuments Fund

A survivor-led effort seeks to transform a former government institution for Aboriginal boys forcibly taken from their families into a place of truth-telling and healing.

Mosque City of Bagerhat, Bangladesh

Save this picture! Mosque City of Bagerhat, Bagerhat, Bangladesh. Image Courtesy of World Monuments Fund

The religious landscape of ancient Khalifatabad requires climate adaptation to ensure its survival and continued service to the Bagerhat community.

Lamanai, Belize

Save this picture! Lamanai, Indian Church Village, Belize. Image Courtesy of World Monuments Fund

An international tourist destination encompassing an ancient Maya city requires a more inclusive heritage management plan to help reinforce the relationship between the site and local residents.

Monte Alegre State Park, Brazil

Save this picture! Monte Alegre State Park, Brazil. Image Courtesy of World Monuments Fund

Prehistoric cave paintings in the Amazon are threatened by environmental degradation and call for improved stewardship that engages and benefits nearby communities.

La Maison du Peuple, Burkina Faso

Save this picture! La Maison du Peuple, Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso. Image Courtesy of World Monuments Fund

An important landmark and unique example of African modernism in Burkina Faso requires rehabilitation to enhance public life and foster civic pride.

Cultural Landscape of the Bunong People, Combodia

Save this picture! Cultural Landscape of the Bunong People, Mondulkiri Province, Cambodia. Image Courtesy of World Monuments Fund

Mapping and documentation of heritage places can support the Bunong people’s struggle to protect ancestral land from agro-industrial development and encroachment.

Fortified Manors of Yongtai, Fujian Province, China

Save this picture! Fortified Manors of Yongtai, Fujian Province, China. Image Courtesy of World Monuments Fund

Fortified family homes in remote southeast China present an opportunity for rural revitalization, community-led environmental management, and sustainable tourism

Abydos, Egypt

Save this picture! Abydos, Egypt. Image Courtesy of World Monuments Fund

Tourism and encroachment at one of Ancient Egypt’s most important sites require technical expertise and careful planning to support sustainable preservation.

Asante Traditional Buildings, Ghana

Save this picture! Asante Traditional Buildings, Ghana. Image Courtesy of World Monuments Fund

Sacred earthen shrines, among the last architectural vestiges of the Kingdom of Asante, face ongoing deterioration that calls for new approaches to management and maintenance.

Tiretta Bazaar, India

Save this picture! Tiretta Bazaar, Kolkata, India. Image Courtesy of World Monuments Fund

India’s earliest Chinatown is home to minority communities seeking recognition for their history and urban revitalization to support their way of life.

Sumba Island, Indonesia

Save this picture! Sumba Island, Indonesia. Image Courtesy of World Monuments Fund

The sacred houses of the Sumbanese people will be lost without community-led training in the traditional knowledge necessary to maintain these structures and their layers of symbolic meaning.

Heritage Buildings of Beirut, Lebanon

Save this picture! Heritage Buildings of Beirut, Lebanon. Image Courtesy of World Monuments Fund

The vibrant coastal city of Beirut, devastated by the blast of August 2020, needs further recovery support to protect and rehabilitate the historic buildings essential to its identity.

Benghazi Historic City Center, Libya

Save this picture! Benghazi Historic City Center, Libya. Image Courtesy of World Monuments Fund

Revival of an important public square in war-ravaged Benghazi can catalyze recovery efforts and serve as a symbol of community-driven urban resilience.

Koagannu Mosques and Cemetery, Maldives

Save this picture! Koagannu Mosques and Cemetery, Maldives. Image Courtesy of World Monuments Fund

A historic waterfront cemetery with distinct coral-stone architecture is threatened by rapidly rising seas and highlights the urgency of the climate crisis and the need for adaptive preservation solutions.

Teotihuacan, Mexico

Save this picture! Teotihuacan, San Juan Teotihuacan, Mexico. Image Courtesy of World Monuments Fund

More inclusive tourism planning and visitor management at an iconic archaeological park can help address economic challenges facing surrounding communities.

Hitis (Water Fountains) of the Kathmandu Valley, Nepal

Save this picture! Hitis (Water Fountains) of the Kathmandu Valley, Nepal. Image Courtesy of World Monuments Fund

An extensive system of historic water distribution points and underground channels needs maintenance to ensure that local communities have reliable access to clean water.

Tomb of Jahangir, Pakistan

Save this picture! Tomb of Jahangi, Lahore, Pakistan. Image Courtesy of World Monuments Fund

The only imperial Mughal tomb in Pakistan requires restoration to foster new visitation and provide invaluable greenspace for community recreation within an expanding urban setting.

Yanacancha-Huaquis Cultural Landscape, Peru

Save this picture! Yanacancha-Huaquis Cultural Landscape, Miraflores District, Peru. Image Courtesy of World Monuments Fund

Ancient pre-Inca water management systems and sustainable tourism planning are crucial for an Andean community to adapt to climate change and provide local economic benefit.

Alcântara and Rocha do Conde de Óbidos Marine Stations (Almada Negreiros Murals), Portugal

Save this picture! Alcântara and Rocha do Conde de Óbidos Marine Stations (Almada Negreiros Murals), Lisbon, Portugal. Image Courtesy of World Monuments Fund

Mid-century murals by Afro-Portuguese artist José de Almada Negreiros need conservation to promote underrepresented narratives and serve as a catalyst for port revitalization.

Fabric Synagogue and Jewish Heritage of Timișoara, Romania

Save this picture! Fabric Synagogue and Jewish Heritage of Timișoara, Romania. Image Courtesy of World Monuments Fund

Cultural mapping and restoration of a grand synagogue can bring renewed visibility to Jewish heritage in western Romania and promote local social cohesion.

Nuri, Sudan

Save this picture! Nuri, Sudan. Image Courtesy of World Monuments Fund

Royal pyramids of the ancient kingdom of Kush threatened by environmental factors require renewed management strategies and conservation interventions to prevent further deterioration.

Hurst Castle, United Kingdom

Save this picture! Hurst Castle, Hampshire, United Kingdom. Image Courtesy of World Monuments Fund

A fortress built by Henry VIII that suffered partial collapse in 2021 illustrates the urgent need to address the impact of climate change on coastal heritage through continued monitoring.

Africatown, Alabama, United States

Save this picture! Africatown, Mobile, Alabama, United States. Image Courtesy of World Monuments Fund

A historic Alabama community established by formerly enslaved Africans is seeking support to leverage a recent archaeological discovery to protect their homes and call for environmental justice.

Garcia Pasture, Texas, United States

Save this picture! Garcia Pasture, Brownsville, Texas, United States. Image Courtesy of World Monuments Fund

The traditional territory of the Carrizo/Comecrudo Tribe of Texas threatened by natural resource extraction and desecration of ancestral lands requires formal legal recognition to ensure its future.

Soqotra Archipelago, Yemen

Save this picture! Soqotra Archipelago, Yemen. Image Courtesy of World Monuments Fund

The Soqotri people seek to protect and promote their identity through cultural mapping and inventory of their rich heritage.