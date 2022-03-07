We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

World
Casona Compañía Restoration / Oficina Bravo

Casona Compañía Restoration / Oficina Bravo

  • Curated by Agustina Coulleri
Cowork Interiors
Santiago, Chile
  • Architects : Oficina Bravo
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  6458 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2021
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Bruno Giliberto
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  Aceros Villalba, Invisible Objetos
  • Lead Architect : Sebastián Bravo
  • Architect In Charge Of The Project : Sergio Reyes
  • Project Images : Catalina Cárcamo
  • Calculation Project : Gerardo Fercovic — Arriostra
  • Electrical Project : Pablo Oyola — Cobe Ingenieros
  • Sanitary Project : Leonardo Cuevas — Cobe Ingenieros
  • Climate Project : Jorge Jacob — Thermic
  • Builder : Pablo Alvear, César González — Surtierra Arquitectura
  • City : Santiago
  • Country : Chile
© Bruno Giliberto

Text description provided by the architects. Casona Compañía is the name of an intervention and renovation project for a Historical Building Preservation. The original building was built in 1912 by architect A. Ríos T. in the Yungay district, located in downtown Santiago.

© Bruno Giliberto
© Bruno Giliberto

In 2016, the Casona was damaged by a fire, which destroyed almost the entire second floor and caused the facade fronting onto an outer housing passageway (cité) to collapse, rendering it nearly uninhabitable.

© Bruno Giliberto
Planta piso 1
Planta piso 1
Secciones
Secciones
© Bruno Giliberto

Throughout the restructuring process, we sought to transform the Casona into a collaborative and creativity-oriented space for accommodating Creative Industries. This is achieved through two complementary measures: first by retrieving the historical facade - conserving the accesses, recovering the architectural expression and original construction technique - and then by incorporating metal latticework on the inside, which serves to arrange the new areas and also functions as structural support for the facade.

© Bruno Giliberto
© Bruno Giliberto
© Bruno Giliberto

Inwardly, latticework is structured around a central vacuum separating the public areas - the cafeteria and multi-purpose rooms - from the working areas. The first two are located near the facade and conserve the original building's heights, while the offices are stacked up towards the back of the Casona. The main area consists of a triple-height air volume elevation, which gives out natural light inside the building, where one of the fronts is embedded with wood that was rescued from the fire.

© Bruno Giliberto

Project location

Address:Yungay, Santiago, Metropolitan Region, Chile

Cite: "Casona Compañía Restoration / Oficina Bravo" [Casona compañía / Oficina Bravo] 07 Mar 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/977806/casona-compania-restoration-oficina-bravo> ISSN 0719-8884

