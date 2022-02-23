We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Wade Institute of Entrepreneurship / Lovell Chen

Wade Institute of Entrepreneurship / Lovell Chen

© John Gollings© John Gollings© John Gollings© John Gollings+ 11

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Higher Education, Institute
Parkville, Australia
  • Project Team : Kai Chen, Anne-Marie Treweeke, Milica Tumbas, Stuart Hanafi
  • Architects : Lovell Chen
  • Structural And Services Engineers : WSP Group
  • City : Parkville
  • Country : Australia
© John Gollings
Text description provided by the architects. Designed to embody the values the Wade Institute strives to impart to its students of the Masters of Entrepreneurship, creativity, and sustainability, Lovell Chen's new teaching building in the grounds of Ormond College presents a series of contrasts.

© John Gollings
Plan - Ground Floor
© John Gollings
By turns it is serious and celebratory, garden pavilion and university cloister, structurally innovative yet simple in form. The building combines unconventional teaching spaces with a roof-top tennis court, a Passivhaus approach, flexibility, and coherent design response to the complex architectural context of its site.

© John Gollings
Built on the footprint of a car park and a tennis court, fronting College Crescent, the L-shaped teaching building provides two main working spaces, with offices and ancillary rooms, all on one level. One of the tennis courts it replaces has been 'lifted', creating usable space between two massive exposed concrete slabs — the roof and floor of the building.

© John Gollings
Elevations
Both slabs slope gently, gathering rainwater from the court. The upper slab seems to defy gravity, supported on seemingly too-light steel mesh columns inside the building, and tied to the ground at its perimeter by further mesh columns. Full height glazing surrounds the teaching spaces, making the building transparent. Inside is a surprising combination of tranquility and energized possibility. 

© John Gollings
Project location

Address:Parkville VIC 3052, Australia

