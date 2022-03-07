We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Articles
  3. A Light in the Dark: How to Fill Outdoor Spaces With Light

A Light in the Dark: How to Fill Outdoor Spaces With Light

Save this article
A Light in the Dark: How to Fill Outdoor Spaces With Light

Modern interior living environments’ fine-tuned lightscapes feature a delicate mix of ambient, task, and accent lighting to perfectly balance performance and pleasure. But one area of a home’s visibility that’s still so easily overlooked is the exterior.

Hardwearing and weatherproof exterior light manufacturers like Platek offer many different solutions that bring, function, safety, and security to exterior spaces, including using standing lights as buoy-like waypoints, allowing residents and visitors to find their way in dark and unfamiliar surroundings; projecting lights either in the format of subtle recessed versions or high-powered, cannon-like contraptions that highlight a building’s architectural features like it’s attending a film premiere; and homely, comforting lights that give all the design cues of a warm, cozy living space, only with extra durability for a long life left out in the elements once users retire inside.

Here are six useful reasons why the right combination of exterior lighting is more necessity than luxury.

Keep reading 'A Light in the Dark: How to Fill Outdoor Spaces With Light' on Architonic.

About this author
James Wormald
Author

#Tags

NewsArticles
Cite: James Wormald. "A Light in the Dark: How to Fill Outdoor Spaces With Light" 07 Mar 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/977322/a-light-in-the-dark-how-to-fill-outdoor-spaces-with-light> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream