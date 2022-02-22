Nefrodouro Hemodialysis Clinic / Ventura+Partners

+ 24

Clinic • Santa Maria da Feira, Portugal Architects : Ventura+Partners

Area Area of this architecture project Area : 8170 ft²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year : 2018

Photographs Photographs : Nelson Garrido, António Teixeira

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Gerflor Osvaldo Matos Bentley Systems Manufacturers :

Lead Architect : Manuel Ventura

Project Team : Bruno Costa, Miguel Medeiros

Client : Nefrodouro, Centro Médico Douro S.A.

Engineering : Profijecto-engenharia, Igemaci, Gatenor

Collaborators : Luís Gomes, Gustavo Cunha, Pedro Moreira / Site

City : Santa Maria da Feira

Country : Portugal

Text description provided by the architects. The Nefrodouro Clinic was designed to become a markedly different space from conventional city clinics.

The building has a parallelepipedic shape developed in two floors, and its geometric purity is clear in the spans and panels of the facade cladding, which replicate the windows’ shape. The metric is also visible in the modular structure contained between two horizontal plans, reinforced by the austerity of the concrete that, although being a robust material, blends harmoniously with the delicacy of glass and aluminum. Simple and sober, these materials give the building a contemporary yet timeless look. The horizontality of the volume is also emphasized by a structure of iron pillars, which highlights and dignifies the entrance area.

The use of white as the dominant color and the expressive windows – which allow the patients to contact with nature – provide harmony and serenity.

Throughout the clinic, natural and artificial light were thought of as an element of comfort and tranquility. The vertical slots in the volume provide abundant natural light and allow the users to observe the exterior. These characteristics are particularly evident in the treatment room, where patients spend long periods, providing them with maximum physical and psychological comfort.

The architecture sought to work on the medical center's clinical quality through a technologically advanced space that aims to promote the well-being of patients and the medical team.