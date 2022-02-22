We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Nefrodouro Hemodialysis Clinic / Ventura+Partners

Nefrodouro Hemodialysis Clinic / Ventura+Partners

© Nelson Garrido

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Clinic
Santa Maria da Feira, Portugal
  • Project Team : Bruno Costa, Miguel Medeiros
  • Client : Nefrodouro, Centro Médico Douro S.A.
  • Engineering : Profijecto-engenharia, Igemaci, Gatenor
  • Collaborators : Luís Gomes, Gustavo Cunha, Pedro Moreira / Site
  • City : Santa Maria da Feira
  • Country : Portugal
© Nelson Garrido
Text description provided by the architects. The Nefrodouro Clinic was designed to become a markedly different space from conventional city clinics.

© Nelson Garrido
Plan - Ground floor
Plan - Ground floor
© Nelson Garrido
Sections
Sections
© António Teixeira
The building has a parallelepipedic shape developed in two floors, and its geometric purity is clear in the spans and panels of the facade cladding, which replicate the windows’ shape. The metric is also visible in the modular structure contained between two horizontal plans, reinforced by the austerity of the concrete that, although being a robust material, blends harmoniously with the delicacy of glass and aluminum. Simple and sober, these materials give the building a contemporary yet timeless look. The horizontality of the volume is also emphasized by a structure of iron pillars, which highlights and dignifies the entrance area.

© Nelson Garrido
The use of white as the dominant color and the expressive windows – which allow the patients to contact with nature – provide harmony and serenity.

© Nelson Garrido
Elevations
Elevations
© Nelson Garrido
Throughout the clinic, natural and artificial light were thought of as an element of comfort and tranquility. The vertical slots in the volume provide abundant natural light and allow the users to observe the exterior. These characteristics are particularly evident in the treatment room, where patients spend long periods, providing them with maximum physical and psychological comfort.

© Nelson Garrido
The architecture sought to work on the medical center's clinical quality through a technologically advanced space that aims to promote the well-being of patients and the medical team.

© Nelson Garrido
Ventura+Partners
