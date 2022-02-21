Disney Proposes "Magic in the Californian Desert" with New Mixed-Use Communities Project

Disney, the multinational entertainment and media conglomerate announced its new addition to its Signature Experiences Program. Titled "Cotino", part of its new Storyliving by Disney venture, the master plan is Disney's first master-planned community project, and will feature distinctly-designed housing units and neighborhoods, along with commercial and civic amenities and man-made beaches in the heart of Rancho Mirage, California's Coachella Valley.

Cotino will be built in the heart of the Greater Palm Springs area, a mountain-ranged valley that was once a retreat for Walt and Lillian Disney. The architecture and amenities of this Storyliving by Disney community is set to reflect the history and present-day inspiration of the valley culture. Potential residents will able to choose from 1,900 residential units, ranging between estates, single family homes, and condominiums across a 618-acre property. In terms of commercial amenities, the project is set to include shopping districts, restaurants, cinemas, theatres, a hotel, and man-made beach parks and lagoons.

The project promises to be "infused with the company’s special brand of magic", offering residents a space that fosters new friendships and inspires them to pursue new interests in an all-inclusive Disney environment. To ensure inclusivity, each community will include housing units and amenities particularly designed for residents aged 55+. The project also offers residents and visitors with a club membership, which gives access to wellness programs, private waterfront and man-made beach access, live performances, cooking classes, philanthropic endeavors, and seminars, all staffed with “Disney Cast Members”.

For nearly 100 years, Disney has shared stories that have touched the hearts and minds of people all around the world. As we prepare to enter our second century, we are developing new and exciting ways to bring the magic of Disney to people wherever they are, expanding storytelling to storyliving. We can’t wait to welcome residents to these beautiful and unique Disney communities where they can live their lives to the fullest. -- Josh D’Amaro, chairman, Disney Parks, Experiences and Products

No architects have been assigned to design the buildings yet, but the project will be developed by Disney Imagineering. The team is exploring the "richness" of each local region to inspire the theme of Storyliving by Disney communities, as explained by Michael Hundgen, Executive Producer of Walt Disney Imagineering, with an aim of designing indoor and outdoor spaces distinctly. Cotino will be developed in collaboration with DMB Development.

While the Rancho Mirage is the first campus of Storyliving, the company is exploring other U.S. locations for upcoming campuses.