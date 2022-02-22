We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Mexico
  5. SMT House / Taller Arquitectura Bajío (TAB)

SMT House / Taller Arquitectura Bajío (TAB)

Save this project
SMT House / Taller Arquitectura Bajío (TAB)

© Jorge Succar© Jorge Succar© Jorge Succar© Jorge Succar+ 34

  • Curated by Agustina Coulleri
Houses
Leon, Mexico
  • Architects : Taller Arquitectura Bajío (TAB)
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  3175 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2021
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Jorge Succar
  • Lead Architects : David Antonio Martínez Torres, Sergio Moran Villaseñor
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Jorge Succar
© Jorge Succar

Text description provided by the architects. Casa SMT is located in the northern area of the city of León Guanajuato. A site with a view of the city's metropolitan park. As a design objective, intimacy, weight, and the necessary emptiness are considered.

Save this picture!
© Jorge Succar
© Jorge Succar

The project is built from a stereotomic volume. It seeks to incorporate elemental volumes that estimate the incorporeal link of the inhabitant; the house, as an object, rests on a plinth that stimulates the strong visual contrast in relation to the upper volume.

Save this picture!
© Jorge Succar
© Jorge Succar

The basement that gives way to the interior transmits deprivation, likewise, it moderates the interior clarity, releasing public noise. In this way, access is generated thanks to the elevation of one of its preeminent volumes, so that it offers an outdoor area that functions as a viewpoint.

Save this picture!
© Jorge Succar
© Jorge Succar

The interior spaces seduce thanks to the natural lighting and its clear walls, they transmit amplitude and a cold atmosphere. The visual finishing touches of light and shadow stimulate the visibility of black and white as the main contrast. In turn, the center of the house seeks intimate connection and is the main concentration of light thanks to its double-height.

Save this picture!
© Jorge Succar
© Jorge Succar
Save this picture!
© Jorge Succar
© Jorge Succar
Save this picture!
© Jorge Succar
© Jorge Succar

One of the main spaces that make up the ground floor is the kitchen, which also brings together the language of contrasts and embraces a sense of temporality. Climatological sensations can be perceived thanks to the ventilation of the patio and the lighting of the double-height.

Save this picture!
Sketch 02
Sketch 02
Save this picture!
Sketch 05
Sketch 05

The concrete stairs are born from the basement and lead to the second level. The underground floor that is part of said basement induces the covered, brevity, and frigidity. On the other hand, the upper floor is particular, privacy and intimacy. In this way, the stairs disintegrate but at the same time, they articulate the harmony of the house.

Save this picture!
© Jorge Succar
© Jorge Succar

The openings are formed by the different visual finishes produced by the various interior spaces and circulations.

Save this picture!
Model 01
Model 01

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Taller Arquitectura Bajío (TAB)
Office

Product

Concrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesMexico
Cite: "SMT House / Taller Arquitectura Bajío (TAB)" [Casa SMT / Taller Arquitectura Bajío (TAB)] 22 Feb 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/977136/smt-house-taller-arquitectura-bajio-tab> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream