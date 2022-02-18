Online Exhibition by the Hong Kong Design Institute Explores Zaha Hadid Architects' Vertical Urbanism

Save this picture! Courtesy of Hong Kong Design Institute

As part of their ‘Essence of Design’ programme, the Hong Kong Design Institute (HKDI), Hong Kong Institute of Vocational Education (IVE), and the HKDI Gallery present “Zaha Hadid Architects: Vertical Urbanism”, an online exhibition that showcases ZHA's innovations in architecture through a display of technical drawings, computer-generated visualizations, architectural models, video projections, and VR experiences. The immersive exhibition is now online and enables visitors to explore the world of ZHA, offering them an insider look into the details of the office's formative projects.

The exhibition displays the office's ongoing research and the various approaches undertaken during the development of vibrant and sustainable community-driven projects built within dense urban conditions. It is thematically structured around three themes of ZHA’s work: ZHA’s seminal projects in the region, highlighting the studio’s tower designs, and the Computation & Design research group (ZHA CODE).

The exhibition begins with a display of Zaha Hadid's work in Hong Kong, such as the The Peak club (1982-1983) which was considered Hadid’s breakthrough project and a groundbreaking intervention to the city's skyline, although never realized. This particular project enforced global attention towards the architect, and offered an early glimpse into her concepts and methodologies - from pushing traditional boundaries of structures to floating fluid forms and the integration of public spaces within dense urban environments. Over the past decade, ZHA has been delivering vertical urban projects that move beyond the existing paradigm of tower design with an aim to enhance urbanism in the 21st century. Patrik Schumacher, Principal of ZHA, outlines five critical components of 21st century tower design that are explored within the exhibition: Density, Atria + Bridges, Façade, Ground Interface, and Sustainability.

ZHA CODE is a collaborative program with leading scientific institutions that explores innovations in robotics, artificial intelligence, and digital fabrication to build a comprehensive understanding of local supply chains, materials, craftsmanship and manufacturing. The program develops novel design strategies with new construction technologies to ensure that each project is fundamentally sustainable by using as little material and energy as possible during its assembly and operations.

Zaha Hadid was a radical innovator who has left an imprint on modern architecture and design that will endure for many years to come. This exhibition celebrates the ingenuity of ZHA, showcasing the depth of experience of one of the most renowned architecture firms in the world. We hope that this exhibition will provide insight for students and the public alike into the stunning vision of one of the most important architects of our time. -- Dr Lay Lian ONG, Principal of HKDI & IVE (Lee Wai Lee)

As part of the comprehensive exhibition programme, a lecture by Patrik Schumacher in addition to industry panel discussions will be available online, exploring the exhibition's themes. The exhibition will remain online until April 3rd, 2022. The project team includes HKDI and IVE Lee Wai Lee as organizers, Zaha Hadid Architects as co-organizers, and the Hong Kong Design Institute & Hong Kong Institute of Vocational Education (Lee Wai Lee) as Project Management and Education Engagement.